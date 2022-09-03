Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO