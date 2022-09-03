Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Delaware climbs into top 10 of FCS Power Rankings following upset over Navy
There's nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware's 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary's 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte. Making his debut as Delaware's coach, Ryan Carty's defense held the Midshipmen to a...
delawaretoday.com
Ryan Carty Hopes to Take UD Football From Good to Great
Photo Courtesy of University of Delaware Athletics. Ryan Carty, the new University of Delaware football coach, has an impressive track record including national titles as both a coach and a player. Like most football coaches, Ryan Carty has a collection of slogans and phrases designed to inspire his players. And...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest
Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
Cape Gazette
Tom Nixon to manage Grotto Pizza in Camden
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Tom Nixon to general manager of the restaurant group’s Camden location. “Tom is experienced in multiple facets of the hospitality industry,” Gosnear said. “He is an excellent role model and inspiring leader.”. Nixon...
theanalyst.com
Delaware, William & Mary Rise in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Rankings
CAA Football programs Delaware and William & Mary made gains in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, two days after they defeated FBS opponents in their season openers. Delaware, which beat Navy 14-7, posted the biggest jump in the national media poll, rising to No. 10, or a gain of nine spots from the preseason poll. William & Mary went from being unranked to No. 20 following a 41-24 victory over Charlotte.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
theconradhowler.org
Wegmans Coming to Delaware!
Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
40-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 40-year-old man from Newark was killed while walking in the roadway...
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Chautauqua tent show expands to Historic New Castle
Sharpshooter Annie Oakley is headed to Historic New Castle as part of Delaware’s annual Chautauqua tent show, which for the first time will offer a full slate of live performances upstate in addition to the traditional Lewes site. But don’t expect Annie to shoot up either place. “Oh, no,” says Kim Hanley of the American Historical Theatre in Philadelphia. ... Read More
State to spend $28 million on libraries .2 miles apart
Delaware will spend $22 million to construct a new library in North Wilmington just 0.2 miles from an existing library, which is undergoing a $6 million renovation. Once complete, visitors will be able to check out a book at the $22 million library located at 3905 N Market St., then walk five minutes down the road to the $6 million ... Read More
Camden, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sussex Central High School football team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on September 06, 2022, 13:00:00. Sussex Central High SchoolCaesar Rodney High School.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
Carlisle discusses volunteer shortage with council
At a recent workshop, Carlisle Fire Company provided Milford City Council with details on how they were managing a severe volunteer shortage, an issue that is plaguing volunteer companies throughout the state. Ryan Knowles, Chief of Carlisle Fire Company, explained that the company has expanded recruitment in an effort to bring in more volunteers, a task that was growing more ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
Cape Gazette
Family medicine physician Raghda Bchech joins Bayhealth
Bayhealth recently announced the addition of Raghda Bchech, MD, to Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover. Bchech joins a talented team that includes family medicine physicians Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPH, FAAFP; Pavandip Virdi, MD; Kandis Samuels-Leutzinger, MD, MPH; Angela Debo, DO; and Suzanne L. Chafin, LPCMH. The practice is accepting new patients...
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration
Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.
WDEL 1150AM
Convenience store carjacking in Dover has police searching for suspects
Dover police are looking for suspects in a carjacking in a convenience store parking lot. A woman approached the victim in the parking lot of the One Stop Convenience Store on White Oak Road early Saturday morning and asked if he would light her cigarette, Dover police said. While the...
