Albany, GA

End of an era: New owners take over Pearly's restaurant

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49abrf_0hhBeh9H00

ALBANY — Carl Young has a name for the culture that’s developed around Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking restaurant, which has stood as a beacon calling out to locals in the heart of Albany and to visitors alike for more than 30 years, promising and providing the best home-cooking in southwest Georgia.

“We’ve hired some doozies of employees over the years, and we’ve made it clear that if they weren’t willing to do three things — be dependable, have a good attitude and develop a good work ethic — working here is not for them,” Young, the husband of Tracy Young and son-in-law of the mastermind and namesake of Pearly’s, the legendary Pearly Gates, said. “We tell them we want them to have a brain enema, to forget all the stuff they’ve done at places where they worked before. Because that doesn’t work here.

