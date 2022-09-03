ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 17

Malcum Sex
4d ago

It’s always a 100 shots when these murders happen….. truly hate each other and can’t shoot for real 🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply
7
Darron Tucker
3d ago

innocent folks are scared to walk to the store and back home .... i would live in a tent in the woods before i would put up with that

Reply(1)
3
Sundown Lightfoot
4d ago

Sad situation what that community has evolved into. Born and raised in Inglenook.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#100th#Uab Hospital
CBS 42

Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pastors unite to push for end to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since last Friday evening, 8 people in the city of Birmingham have died as a result of gun violence. 5 others have been injured by gunfire. Watch the video above to hear from area pastors who say they're concerned for the community.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Center Point injures one person

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy