Malcum Sex
4d ago
It’s always a 100 shots when these murders happen….. truly hate each other and can’t shoot for real 🤦🏾♂️
Darron Tucker
3d ago
innocent folks are scared to walk to the store and back home .... i would live in a tent in the woods before i would put up with that
Sundown Lightfoot
4d ago
Sad situation what that community has evolved into. Born and raised in Inglenook.
5
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Birmingham’s Gate City community
A suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting death of a young father in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood. Derrell Lamont Willis, 20, was killed one week ago today. Court records made public Wednesday show D’Angelo Rashad Edwards, 25, is charged with murder in the slaying of Willis....
Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
Dispute between 2 men ends in deadly gunfire in north Birmingham apartment
An argument between two men left one of them dead and the other in police custody. The deadly shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Height’s community and is the city’s ninth homicide in six days. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as...
45-year-old ID’d as bystander fatally shot during argument inside Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a morning shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub. Birmingham police identified the victim as Michael David Lyle. He was 45 and lived in Blount County. Police said they believe Lyle was an innocent bystander when an argument inside the...
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
Man shot at least 10 times in Tuscaloosa dies days later; suspect’s charge upgraded to murder
A man shot last weekend at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex has died, and charges against the suspect have now been upgraded to murder. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Tuscaloosa police responded to Creekwood Apartments at 1740 40th Ave. on a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, according to court...
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
One person is dead and another injured after a morning shooting at a nightclub on Bimingham’s Southside. Police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to The Quest at 416 24th Street South on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Monica Law said when officers arrived, they found two adult...
Authorities ID 50-year-old man killed in east Jefferson County hit-and-run
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run in the Center Point area. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday as Mario Danilo Espinal. He was 50 and lived in Birmingham. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to Carson Road near...
As Birmingham’s homicide total reaches tragic high, police chief weighs in on causes and solutions
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, a former homicide investigator and captain of the violence-plagued West Precinct, took the lead of the department this summer as the number of fatal shootings in the Magic City spiked. Between Friday evening and Monday night alone, seven people died in Birmingham homicides. So far...
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Suspect at large in domestic shooting that killed man, injured woman in Blount County: Sheriff
Authorities are searching for a murder suspect they say killed a man and injured a woman Monday in a domestic dispute Blount County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, of Oneonta, is suspected of fatally shooting a 58-year-old man and shooting a 44-year-old woman Monday in the 300 block of Vallley Drive in Oneonta, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham
Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
Birmingham pastors unite to push for end to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since last Friday evening, 8 people in the city of Birmingham have died as a result of gun violence. 5 others have been injured by gunfire. Watch the video above to hear from area pastors who say they're concerned for the community.
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper to retire after spending half his life on the force
Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper will retire at the end of the month after spending half of his life on the force. Roper, 63, announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying it is time. His last day will be Sept. 30. “It was a very hard decision,’’ he said. “I’ve done...
