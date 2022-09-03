New Pearly's owners want to continue legacy

Austin Newman, left, and Shawn Walters are among the principles in a group that purchased the legendary Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking restaurant in Albany and six 3 Squares Diner restaurants in the region. Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Even though it was inevitable that the naysayers would take to social media and start firing verbal potshots mourning the “end” of Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking restaurant the moment word leaked out that the establishment, a fixture in Albany dining for more than three decades, had been sold, new owners of the legendary eatery assure patrons the negativity is premature.

In fact, two of the new partners in the group that now owns Pearly’s and six 3 Squares Diners in the region assured the public that nothing could be further from the truth.