Free Library cards for Urbana students

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library.

All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said.

To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with a photo ID. Parents or guardians must be present if their student is under 14. They must also have an unexpired photo ID.

For more information, visit https://urbanafreelibrary.org/using-library/get-card .

