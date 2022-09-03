ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Free Library cards for Urbana students

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYqKU_0hhBeWOA00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library.

All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said.

To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with a photo ID. Parents or guardians must be present if their student is under 14. They must also have an unexpired photo ID.

For more information, visit https://urbanafreelibrary.org/using-library/get-card .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
