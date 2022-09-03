If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.

