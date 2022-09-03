Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Never Have I Ever': Why Ben Is the Best Choice for Devi
If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.
Collider
'Bloom County': Tim Long to Co-Write Fox Animated Series Based on 80s Comic Strip
Earlier in the year, news broke from the animation world that Fox was developing an animated series based on Bloom County the beloved 1980s comic strip that is the brainchild of comic writer and cartoonist Berkeley Breathed and responsible for bringing widespread recognition to his talent. No update has since come from the project until now. The project has added Tim Long to serve in multiple capacities including as a co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Breathed who will be heavily involved in the onscreen treatment.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Steve Carell Dazzles in ‘The Patient,’ But He’s Been Nailing Dramatic Roles For Years
When most people hear the name Steve Carell, they understandably think: “comedy.” After spending nearly a decade studying improv at The Second City in Chicago, Carell served as a correspondent on The Daily Show before starring as World’s Best Boss Michael Scott on The Office for seven seasons. That defining role, along with a number of other humorous characters Carell’s brought to life over the years, helped carve out his outstanding comedic legacy. But his latest role in Hulu’s psychological thriller The Patient, which premiered two episodes on August 30, serves as a reminder that Carell’s talents aren’t confined to humor....
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Shadowland' Trailer Spotlights a Country Divided in New Joe Berlinger Docuseries
Since its initial launch in 2020, Peacock has brought viewers some of the very best in documentary films and series. From the uplifting Hardball: The Girls of Summer to the Sesame Street-based I Am Big Bird, and even the harrowing true crime docuseries, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, the NBC streaming service has absolutely delivered when it comes to pulling back the curtain on interesting, and sometimes hard to watch topics. And, boy are they at it again with their upcoming docuseries, Shadowland.
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89
Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Why John Wayne Exploded With Rage at Robert Duvall On Set of ‘True Grit’
When Robert Duvall was new to Hollywood, he had a hard time keeping his cool while filming his blockbuster hits. But when he carried that attitude onto the set of True Grit, John Wayne wouldn’t have it. And the two nearly came to blows. Duvall is still notorious in...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Gunsmoke’ Director Was ‘Irritated’ Over John Wayne Lead Role Rumors
'Gunsmoke' director Charles Marquis Warren once set the record straight on whether John Wayne turned down the iconic Western television show.
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Elvis’ Scenes That Were Hardest To Watch
Priscilla Presley has been vocal about Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. Presley recently revealed which scenes from the film were the hardest for her to watch. Presley had initially been “nervous” when she first heard about the film. Baz has his own unique style,” Presley told...
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Betty White and Allen Ludden’s Relationship Timeline: Relive Their Romance for the Ages
A Golden Girl with a golden marriage. Betty White died just weeks before her 100th birthday, but the iconic actress had enough love to last her two lifetimes. When she passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, White left behind an astounding legacy. The Mary Tyler Moore Show alum was halfway to an EGOT at the time of her death, having won the 2012 Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for her narration of her 2011 memoir, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), as well as multiple Emmys. The legendary actress also earned two lifetime achievement awards throughout her time in the industry, taking home the coveted trophy at the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards and winning the gold statuette at the 2015 Emmy Awards.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 3: HBO to Correct CGI Mistake
House of the Dragon has only been out for three episodes and CGI goof-ups are already popping up. In the latest episode ‘Second of His Name,’ fans noticed a mistake with King Viserys’ hands and the internet was quick to point it out, however, a new report from Variety reveals that HBO plans to rectify the error on its streaming platforms.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in September 2022
September turns a leaf but sunlit days are still here. In an increasingly hot land, the differentiations of time become less obvious. These seven films out on Hulu this month, spanning genre and time period, have one thing in common: the desire to survive and an acknowledgment of the risks that survival can take. So without further ado, here are the seven best movies coming this month to Hulu.
The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed
Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom. When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.
Comments / 0