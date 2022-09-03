Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Collider
'Bloom County': Tim Long to Co-Write Fox Animated Series Based on 80s Comic Strip
Earlier in the year, news broke from the animation world that Fox was developing an animated series based on Bloom County the beloved 1980s comic strip that is the brainchild of comic writer and cartoonist Berkeley Breathed and responsible for bringing widespread recognition to his talent. No update has since come from the project until now. The project has added Tim Long to serve in multiple capacities including as a co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Breathed who will be heavily involved in the onscreen treatment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Barbarian’ Review: Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell Discover Horror Beneath an Airbnb
When setting out to review a film, vagueness is often required. This can be a challenge as to be too coy is to not fully encapsulate the cinematic experience and to be overly revealing is to possibly compromise said experience. Of all the releases this year, Barbarian is one that requires the highest degree of subterfuge about its story. This is to ensure that you, dear reader, can go in as cold as possible while still getting an understanding of the quality of the film. By design, it is an experience built around surprise revelations and plunging into the unknown. What is found there is not nearly as impactful as the actual journey itself, making for a mixed bag of horror and humor that rises above its lesser parts enough to hold together.
Collider
'Never Have I Ever': Why Ben Is the Best Choice for Devi
If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen' Review: Samantha Morton Commands as Catherine de Medici
When contemplating the experience of watching the first five episodes of The Serpent Queen, the newest period drama from Starz, there is one undeniable takeaway: Samantha Morton is a perfect Catherine de Medici. Though some may remember her for her villainous turn as Alpha in The Walking Dead, she has always had a strong command of the screen from Synecdoche, New York to her Oscar-nominated work in In America and Sweet and Lowdown. While this latest role doesn’t make full use of her talents, it is still wonderful to see her sink her teeth into the character and all the complexities to be found therein.
Collider
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Trailer Promises Catchy Musical Numbers and Hilarious Hijinks
This October, audiences will get to experience the latest family comedy, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The live-action musical comedy, based on the children's book of the same name, follows a crocodile living in New York City who befriends a young boy. Today, a brand-new trailer has been released for the film, teasing all the fun awaiting families in the theater.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Resonating?
The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy had its issues, including poor pacing, a bloated narrative, an unnecessary love triangle, and a heavy reliance on computer generated-imagery instead of practical makeup. However, the films can be praised for their in-depth exploration of Dwarven culture and history. In The Lord of the Rings film series, we don’t get to learn much about the ways of the Dwarves outside of what Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) reveals. The Hobbit films explore the tragic circumstances that forced the Dwarves out of their homes.
Collider
'Borderline': Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson Board Comedy-Thriller
A new comedy-thriller is heading to our screens soon, and the cast is already stacked. The upcoming Borderline has found its lead cast, as Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson are set to star in the feature, and Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails round out the cast. Specifics on their respective characters are currently being kept under wraps.
Collider
The Films of Park Chan-wook, From the English-Language 'Stoker' to the Vengeance trilogy, Ranked
South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook has rarely missed throughout his career. His skill as a screenwriter matches his skill as a director, and for over 20 years he has brought anguish, joy, splendor, tears, and terror to audiences all over the world. His international success is fully deserved, and he has established a distinctive visual style which has worked across several genres. Park’s desire to become a filmmaker was established when he first watched the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece Vertigo. He spent the early days of his career as a film critic, and in 1992 released his first movie, a gangster thriller called The Moon is… the Sun’s Dream. His second feature Trio came five years later, but neither made much of an impact. Both movies are difficult to find, and Park rarely acknowledges their existence. Still, not wanting to give up on directing, Park continued developing his craft, shooting the short film Judgement a year before his directing career finally took flight. He has since established a signature shooting style, making films that feature brutal violence and his trademark brand of black comedy. His latest movie, Decision to Leave, is already garnering plenty of positive attention and is scheduled to be release theatrically in October. Until then, here is our ranking of all of Park's theatrical releases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
Collider
'Lord of the Rings' Cast Members Advocate for Inclusivity in 'The Rings of Power'
Whenever a beloved piece of entertainment gets adapted and starts featuring BIPOC or LGBTQIA+ characters that weren’t present in the source material, the internet goes crazy. This casting decision is often too much for radical (not to say prejudiced) fans to handle or grasp, which prompts them to react angrily to the news. New Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just another title that faced its share of backlash from so-called die-hard Middle-Earth fans. When the cast got revealed, there were a lot more Black people included than in all previous six movies combined, not to mention the first female dwarf and the most “outrageous” of all: a Black elf, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova – who is also of Latin descent.
Collider
From 'Hannibal' to 'Beetlejuice,' Cinema's Most Horrifying Dinner Parties
Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!
Comments / 0