South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook has rarely missed throughout his career. His skill as a screenwriter matches his skill as a director, and for over 20 years he has brought anguish, joy, splendor, tears, and terror to audiences all over the world. His international success is fully deserved, and he has established a distinctive visual style which has worked across several genres. Park’s desire to become a filmmaker was established when he first watched the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece Vertigo. He spent the early days of his career as a film critic, and in 1992 released his first movie, a gangster thriller called The Moon is… the Sun’s Dream. His second feature Trio came five years later, but neither made much of an impact. Both movies are difficult to find, and Park rarely acknowledges their existence. Still, not wanting to give up on directing, Park continued developing his craft, shooting the short film Judgement a year before his directing career finally took flight. He has since established a signature shooting style, making films that feature brutal violence and his trademark brand of black comedy. His latest movie, Decision to Leave, is already garnering plenty of positive attention and is scheduled to be release theatrically in October. Until then, here is our ranking of all of Park's theatrical releases.

