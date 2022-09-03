ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field. How did the ex-Virginia offensive linemen look at their new gigs in Week 1?. A patched-together offensive line got the job done, by and large, in Virginia’s 34-17 win over...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia's General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Augusta Free Press

Women's Soccer: Strong second half powers No. 5 Virginia past No. 23 Memphis

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Brianna Jablonowski turned in a career performance with two goals and an assist – including the opening and closing goals of the night – as No. 5 Virginia (6-0-0) defeated No. 23 Memphis (3-3-0) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Augusta Free Press

VCU Basketball: Rams get 12 A-10 games on national TV in 2022-2023 season

VCU will play at least 13 of its Atlantic 10 Conference contests in front of a national TV audience, the league revealed Wednesday during the release of its 2022-23 schedule. The Rams, who own the A-10’s best winning percentage since joining the league prior to the 2012-13 season, will tip off their 11th Atlantic 10 Conference season on Saturday, Dec. 31 when they host La Salle at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
Augusta Free Press

Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments to his administration

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
Augusta Free Press

Community now has greater access to Richmond museums through collaborative program

An initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Museums for All encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums frequently and build lifelong museum-going habits. Understanding that admission fees may be a barrier for many families, the program ensures that individuals receiving food assistance can access reduced or...
RICHMOND, VA

