The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
Augusta Free Press
UVA Sports
Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field. How did the ex-Virginia offensive linemen look at their new gigs in Week 1?. A patched-together offensive line got the job done, by and large, in Virginia’s 34-17 win over...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Basketball: Syracuse, St. John’s, Clemson highlight non-conference slate
The Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team announced a 30-game schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday highlighted by at least nine nationally-televised games. The Spiders will face teams that finished last season at or above .500 in 16 of their 30 games as Richmond attempts to defend its 2022 Atlantic 10 championship.
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: #9 Maryland dominant in 6-1 win over Virginia in Battle for the DMV
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ninth-ranked Maryland scored early, often and otherwise in handing Virginia a rather rude 6-1 defeat Monday night at Audi Field. Virginia (2-2-0) spent the majority of the early goings absorbing Maryland (2-1-1) pressure in its own end....
Augusta Free Press
Fredericksburg Nationals punch Carolina League playoff ticket with 15-5 win over Salem Red Sox
The FredNats clinched the second half North Division crown and reserved a spot in the Carolina League playoffs with a resounding 15-5 win at Salem Memorial Ballpark Tuesday evening. Geraldi Diaz and Branden Boissiere combined for 7 RBIs as the FredNats established control of the contest in the first and...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Sprezza moving into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond
Sprezza’s pop-up menus included pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, pasta amatriciana and pappardelle with basil crema.
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
Augusta Free Press
Schmitt, Matheny stack two hits and two RBIs in series-opening Flying Squirrels win
A four-run third inning and a strong pitching performance sent the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Four Richmond pitchers combined to allow eight hits but held Bowie (63-64, 36-22) to 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Strong second half powers No. 5 Virginia past No. 23 Memphis
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Brianna Jablonowski turned in a career performance with two goals and an assist – including the opening and closing goals of the night – as No. 5 Virginia (6-0-0) defeated No. 23 Memphis (3-3-0) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
VCU Basketball: Rams get 12 A-10 games on national TV in 2022-2023 season
VCU will play at least 13 of its Atlantic 10 Conference contests in front of a national TV audience, the league revealed Wednesday during the release of its 2022-23 schedule. The Rams, who own the A-10’s best winning percentage since joining the league prior to the 2012-13 season, will tip off their 11th Atlantic 10 Conference season on Saturday, Dec. 31 when they host La Salle at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.
Richmond native Armando Bacot hosts back-to-school basketball camp
Richmond native and UNC basketball player Armando Bacot hosted a back-to-school basketball camp for students Saturday.
Highland Springs maintain control on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
Community mourns local DJ murdered in his car
Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He's the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.
Augusta Free Press
Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments to his administration
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
Two injured in Labor Day shooting near VCU campus
Two people were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting near the campus of VCU in Richmond.
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
Augusta Free Press
Community now has greater access to Richmond museums through collaborative program
An initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Museums for All encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums frequently and build lifelong museum-going habits. Understanding that admission fees may be a barrier for many families, the program ensures that individuals receiving food assistance can access reduced or...
