The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last season and are fighting hard against the New York Mets this season to repeat their success. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last season, which was their first championship win since 1995 and their first championship appearance since 1999. They’ve come back and tied with the New York Mets in the NL East standings, and they’re on track to climb back to the top and stay there.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO