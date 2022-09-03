ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Koczor: Alzheimer’s, dementia, take huge toll on families, economy

By Joan Koczor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

September is World Alzheimer’s Month. This year’s theme — “Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s” — highlights the importance of support for those diagnosed with the disease and their families.

People unite from all corners of the world to change perceptions and increase public knowledge. The goal is to better arm people, families, communities and governments with information and advice to prepare, adapt and support those who are affected.

An estimated 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, a disease that robs memories before taking lives. Alzheimer’s begins to develop in the brain 20-30 years before diagnosis. Two-thirds of those diagnosed are women — and no one knows why. And two-thirds of Alzheimer’s caregivers are women.

A woman in her 60s is twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s over the course of her lifetime than breast cancer. After age 60, one in five women will develop Alzheimer’s. By 2060, about 14 million people in the United States — more than the current populations of New York City and Los Angeles combined — will be living with Alzheimer’s, affecting the lives of millions more family members and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0k9C_0hhBcnND00 Alzheimer’s is currently on track to bankrupt Medicaid, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Federal funding for Alzheimer’s research is $3.1 billion a year, less than that of HIV/AIDS ($3.8 billion) and not even half of cancer’s $6.6 billion. More funding is needed for research to find treatments and a cure for this disease, which is estimated to cost taxpayers and families over $1 trillion by 2050. The costs for care far exceed other terminal illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease. The average cost of care for a person with dementia over the last five years of life is $287,038.

Joan Koczor is a senior advocate and a member of the Age-Friendly Maricopa Advisory Board.

This column was first published in the September edition of InMaricopa magazine.

This post Koczor: Alzheimer’s, dementia, take huge toll on families, economy appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer

Hairdressers and tattoo artists are being encouraged by a veterans’ charity to take a short training course on how to spot and support suicidal clients.Help For Heroes said there was “plenty of anecdotal evidence” that salon staff often provided “informal therapy” sessions for veterans struggling with their mental health by bonding with them as part of their daily work.The charity is promoting a free 30-minute training course which anyone can access, set up by experts from The Armed Forces charity and the Zero Suicide Alliance.Having gone through some really tough times during and after my military career, I am able...
ADVOCACY
SheKnows

Quick Mindfulness Tricks to Deescalate a Terrible, Stressful Day

We’re living in stressful times, so experiencing a terrible anxiety-inducing day (or two) is pretty common now. Like most of us, you’re probably looking for any stress-busting technique that can quell your swirling mind and land you in in the present moment in a more peaceful state — stat! Enter mindfulness. Mindfulness is the ability to be totally present, fully engaged in where we are, what we’re doing, free from distraction and judgment. Mindfulness practices are known to regulate our emotions, decreasing anxiety, stress and helping cope with depression. Unlike other stress-relieving practices, like yoga and transcendental meditation, mindfulness is...
YOGA
InMaricopa

6 reasons to plan your own funeral

How do you want to be remembered? It’s an important decision. Preplanning your funeral now, before the need arises, puts you in charge of how you will be remembered and ensures your funeral will be meaningful for your loved ones.
BUSINESS
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
486
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy