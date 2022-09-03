ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Peter Crouch accuses Chelsea players of 'taking liberties' and questions 'mentality and character' of Thomas Tuchel's side after shock defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener

Peter Crouch has criticised the collective mentality of Chelsea's team int heir shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The former Liverpool and Portsmouth target man slammed Thomas Tuchel's side's 'mentality and character' as they fell to a third consecutive away loss in all competitions. The Croatian champions pulled off a...
The Independent

Lee Mason dropped as VAR for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for a Premier League match at the weekend following a controversial disallowed goal for Newcastle on Saturday.Mason, who became a dedicated VAR at the start of last season after retiring as a referee, was in the booth for the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match on Saturday where the home side had a goal ruled out.On-field referee Michael Salisbury initially awarded an own goal by Tyrick Mitchell to Newcastle but, after a review was recommended by Mason, he gave a foul against Joe Willock who had collided with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.Replays...
Daily Mail

England 10-0 Luxembourg: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses sign off their World Cup qualifiers with a rout in Stoke as EIGHT different players get on the scoresheet in rampant display

Could the European champions do it on a Tuesday night in Stoke? Against Luxembourg, ranked 117th in the world, the answer was always going to be yes. The final game in their World Cup qualification campaign ended with a 10-0 victory. Eighty goals in 10 games and none conceded -...
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
