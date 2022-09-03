Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
Peter Crouch accuses Chelsea players of 'taking liberties' and questions 'mentality and character' of Thomas Tuchel's side after shock defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener
Peter Crouch has criticised the collective mentality of Chelsea's team int heir shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The former Liverpool and Portsmouth target man slammed Thomas Tuchel's side's 'mentality and character' as they fell to a third consecutive away loss in all competitions. The Croatian champions pulled off a...
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
SkySports
Man City striker Erling Haaland tops Power Rankings table | Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford & Harry Kane in pursuit
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached double digits in only his sixth league start this season during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to secure his place at the summit of the form chart this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lee Mason dropped as VAR for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures
Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for a Premier League match at the weekend following a controversial disallowed goal for Newcastle on Saturday.Mason, who became a dedicated VAR at the start of last season after retiring as a referee, was in the booth for the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match on Saturday where the home side had a goal ruled out.On-field referee Michael Salisbury initially awarded an own goal by Tyrick Mitchell to Newcastle but, after a review was recommended by Mason, he gave a foul against Joe Willock who had collided with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.Replays...
SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel: Jamie Carragher fears for Graham Potter and says Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred choice
Jamie Carragher fears for Graham Potter if he becomes Chelsea's next head coach following Thomas Tuchel's "shock" sacking, suggesting Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred choice to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday morning, a day after a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the...
SkySports
Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
UEFA・
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea's 'lack of hunger' in aftermath of 'surprising' Dinamo Zagreb defeat
Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea's "huge underperformance", saying his side lacked "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb. Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium, with Tuchel admitting he "didn't see" the result coming...
BBC
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Burton Albion boss resigns with side bottom of League One
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as manager of Burton Albion, who are bottom of League One. The Dutchman, 50, leaves just two weeks after saying he would quit if he saw himself as "the problem" at Burton. The final game of Hasselbaink's second spell in charge of the club was...
England 10-0 Luxembourg: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses sign off their World Cup qualifiers with a rout in Stoke as EIGHT different players get on the scoresheet in rampant display
Could the European champions do it on a Tuesday night in Stoke? Against Luxembourg, ranked 117th in the world, the answer was always going to be yes. The final game in their World Cup qualification campaign ended with a 10-0 victory. Eighty goals in 10 games and none conceded -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea hold positive talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton’s Graham Potter over their vacant manager’s job after sacking Thomas Tuchel
UEFA・
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel's first press conference | 'Does the club's sacking reputation concern you?'
During Thomas Tuchel's first Chelsea press conference in January 2021, he was asked if the club's reputation of sacking managers quickly concerned him. He replied 'yes and no'.
Premier League MW6 Round-Up | Red Devils Impress & Brendan Rodgers Under Pressure
With the latest set of Premier League matches coming to an end, let’s have a look at the winners and losers from Matchweek 6.
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Mohamed Salah: Why Liverpool forward is misfiring in front of goal this season
Having got his wish to be recognised as one of world football's best-paid players, Mohamed Salah was expected to hit the ground running for Liverpool this season - but like the team itself, something has just not clicked so far for the Egyptian. Salah's long-running contract standoff with Liverpool owners...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel: Angry at myself | Team lacks determination and intensity
Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday night he is angry at himself for a 'huge underperformance' during the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Tuchel was sacked the following morning.
SkySports
Aleksandar Mitrovic: How Fulham's number nine is finally firing them to Premier League success
Four seasons, 24 goals. For his early promise at Newcastle and a solid season at Fulham in 2018/19, Aleksander Mitrovic's Premier League quality had never shown itself consistently enough to be totally convincing. Just three goals in his last campaign, a season under Scott Parker where he played the equivalent...
Comments / 0