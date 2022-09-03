Read full article on original website
Physical therapy company PT Solutions coming soon to Dripping Springs
PT Solutions plans to open in December at the Windmill Center in Dripping Springs. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) PT Solutions, a physical therapy company, is slated to open in December at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Ste. 111, Dripping Springs. Founded in 2003, PT Solutions offers physical therapy services, running analysis,...
Amy's Ice Creams to expand with first Round Rock location in 2023
Amy's Ice Creams will expand into Round Rock with a new location at Rock Creek Plaza in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Amy's Ice Creams will expand into Round Rock with a new location at Rock Creek Plaza, according to Adam Lewis, a developer of the project with Danly Properties. Lewis said the tenant could be able to occupy a space in the shopping center as early as the first quarter of 2023. The Austin-based ice cream parlor chain offers 350 rotating ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and baked goods with locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. 512-458-6149. www.amysicecreams.com.
Developers break ground in downtown Austin on Texas’ tallest tower
The Waterline will feature 352 luxury apartment homes, a 251-room hotel, 24,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space, and 700,000 square feet of office space. (Rendering courtesy WAX). Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential broke ground in September on the Waterline—previously referred to as 98 Red River—a 74-story high-rise...
Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients
AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
Cedar Park, Leander prioritize increasing water capacity, promoting conservation efforts
As drought and hot weather conditions persist, local city officials are working to ensure local water resources can keep up with demand—which is projected to more than double in Leander in the next decade. Because of this, major projects are underway at local facilities to expand water and wastewater...
Check out the 15 businesses featured in the Yoga & Pilates Guide for Lake Travis-Westlake
Core Therapy & Pilates (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Lake Travis-Westlake area has numerous options to find a yoga or Pilates class. Here is a noncomprehensive list of studios offering different options of in-person or online classes. 1. BeneFIT Body Mind Spirit. The studio specializes in hot yoga and hot...
Eater
Far South Austin Bakery and Cafe Crema Is Closing
Far south Austin bakery and cafe Crema is closing this month. Its last day on 9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3 will be on Saturday, September 17. Founder Jessica Forkner Tomberlin is closing her bakery because the landlord was asking for a five-year lease, which she couldn’t do, writing that it was “the final nail in our coffin” on the Instagram post. “We can’t even pay rent now,” coupled with increasing supplies costs and issues with staffing. She noted that she has “taken on astronomical debt trying to keep us alive ‘until things get better,” but that time never came for the bakery.
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
UPDATE: Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak scheduled for repair
Repair on the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Following the discovery of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis on Aug. 8, a critical repair is now scheduled for Sept. 21-Oct. 4.
Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
atasteofkoko.com
17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin
If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases
Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
enchantingtexas.com
23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas
Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
Two upcoming hiring events to be held for New Braunfels waste operators
One of the positions the city will be hiring for at the event is a solid waste operator, with a pay range from $17.18-$20.61 per hour depending on the applicant's level of experience. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) The city of New Braunfels is holding two hiring events to immediately...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
St. David's Foundation awards new grants to local nonprofits in Central Texas
One of the St. David's Health Foundation grant recipients, Any Baby Can, works with parents and children to help their development. (Courtesy Any Baby Can) St. David’s Health Foundation announced it has awarded $28 million in grant funding to local and grassroots organizations that provide health equity services. The...
Power restored to Austin airport terminal; ground stop lifted
Power was restored to Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after travelers were left in the dark for two to three hours that morning.
Unity Clinic of Texas in Leander now set to open in December
Unity Clinic of Texas, originally set to open this fall, is now anticipating to open in December. (Courtesy Pexels) Unity Clinic of Texas, a nonprofit organization, was set to open in the fall but will now open in December due to construction delays. The location—Unity Clinic of Texas’ first—will be...
