Far south Austin bakery and cafe Crema is closing this month. Its last day on 9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3 will be on Saturday, September 17. Founder Jessica Forkner Tomberlin is closing her bakery because the landlord was asking for a five-year lease, which she couldn’t do, writing that it was “the final nail in our coffin” on the Instagram post. “We can’t even pay rent now,” coupled with increasing supplies costs and issues with staffing. She noted that she has “taken on astronomical debt trying to keep us alive ‘until things get better,” but that time never came for the bakery.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO