Community Impact Austin

Amy's Ice Creams to expand with first Round Rock location in 2023

Amy's Ice Creams will expand into Round Rock with a new location at Rock Creek Plaza in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Amy's Ice Creams will expand into Round Rock with a new location at Rock Creek Plaza, according to Adam Lewis, a developer of the project with Danly Properties. Lewis said the tenant could be able to occupy a space in the shopping center as early as the first quarter of 2023. The Austin-based ice cream parlor chain offers 350 rotating ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and baked goods with locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. 512-458-6149. www.amysicecreams.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients

AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Eater

Far South Austin Bakery and Cafe Crema Is Closing

Far south Austin bakery and cafe Crema is closing this month. Its last day on 9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3 will be on Saturday, September 17. Founder Jessica Forkner Tomberlin is closing her bakery because the landlord was asking for a five-year lease, which she couldn’t do, writing that it was “the final nail in our coffin” on the Instagram post. “We can’t even pay rent now,” coupled with increasing supplies costs and issues with staffing. She noted that she has “taken on astronomical debt trying to keep us alive ‘until things get better,” but that time never came for the bakery.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
CEDAR PARK, TX
atasteofkoko.com

17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin

If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases

Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
enchantingtexas.com

23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas

Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

