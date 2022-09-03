Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO