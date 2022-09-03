Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Free?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Clark leaves the Tiger football program
MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
theshadowleague.com
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
hiphopsince1987.com
TTK Tenboi is showing Memphis and Florida hes next to blow
TTK Tenboi is arguably one of the best Artists out of Memphis just relocating to Central Florida. We have seen him many times over the years with major performances and appearances at Rolling Loud Miami, The Ritz Ybor with Waka Flocka, Opening up for famous Label Quality Control and sources say he might be touring with Atlantics Kevo Muney later on this year. The high energetic rising star is without question buzzing as his fans are hungry for the upcoming projects hes been teasing through out his social media grabbing attention from numerous main stream artist and has big collaborations on the way he stated numerous times in the past. The Memphian/Floridian Rapper has something in store and states he is playing no games this here making sure the kid has a big name when his time comes he has labels trying to chase him down as hasn’t signed to anyone yet but he has said his dream labels are Quality control and CMG and that he’ll bust his butt to get there and prove everyone who had a doubt in there mind about him or his carrer wrong and by the way things are looking TTK Tenboi is going to be a star. Tenboi is well known in Florida Tennessee Georgia Michigan and Missouri and is growing a massive fan base globally. We plan to see major moves from him and his camp in the future.
WSMV
Abduction of Memphis jogger draws attention to tracking devices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The abduction of Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher is sparking curiosity among walkers and joggers into the use of tracking devices. When Fletcher was violently taken on an early morning jog, police say, she dropped her phone. It was found at the scene after Fletcher’s husband called police, reporting her as a missing person.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Missing jogger found dead in Tennessee has been identified | Detroit News
Missing jogger found dead in Tennessee has been identified. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The search for a missing jogger in Memphis, Tennessee, has ended...
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
2news.com
Stolen Plane In Mississippi
A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
House halts traffic on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street on Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass. WREG is working to confirm more details at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Fair announces live music lineup
More than 20 acts set to perform during 11-day run. The Mid-South Fair Tuesday announced the music lineup for its annual event set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Performances held outdoors at the Main Stage are free with Fair admission. The schedule features more than...
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
