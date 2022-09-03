ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yankees' Tim Locastro left off Wednesday Game 1 lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Locastro will take a seat after covering left field last game. Miguel Andujar, who has been called up to be the Yankees' 29th man on Wednesday, will start in left field and hit fifth.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Pete Alonso batting second for Mets Wednesday afternoon

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will bat second in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alonso typically bats cleanup for the Mets, but with Starling Marte sidelined by a hand injury, the first baseman will cover the two-hole in Game 1 on Wednesday. Jeff McNeil will handle cleanup duty, followed by Dan Vogelbach batting fifth and Mark Canha hitting sixth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner on Cardinals' bench Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Yadier Molina will start at catcher over Knizner and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Molina will replace Andrew Knizner to catch for David Montgomery and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fourth on Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Adolis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Raimel Tapia starting in right field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges absent Wednesday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Luke Maile will replace Hedges at catcher and hit eighth. Hedges started the past three contests for Cleveland. Maile has a $2,000 salary and numberFire’s models...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz kept off Nationals' Wednesday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ruiz will take a seat after going 0-for-4 on Tuesday. Riley Adams will catch for Cory Abbott and bat eighth. Adams has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Wednesday in early game

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Cal Mitchell will replace Gamel in right field and hit fifth. Mitchell is numberFire's second-best point-per-dollar value among hitters on Wednesday's early single-game slate....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Yu Chang idle for Tampa Bay on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL

