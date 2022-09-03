Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Kalispell man killed following motorcycle crash
KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway. KPD officers, along with an FCSO...
Fairfield Sun Times
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair
PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Additional closures announced in Boulder Lake area due to Boulder Lake Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. - An area closure has been announced for the Boulder Lake/Upper Gold Creek basin due to the Boulder Lake Fire. The Boulder Lake Fire was reported on Sept. 3 and has since grown to 300 acres. It is believed to have been started by lightning and is burning...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sanders Co. Emergency Operations Plan activated due to dangerous fire season
SANDERS CO. Mont. - The Sanders County Emergency Operations Plan has been activated due to fire weather in the county. On Sept. 7, the Sanders County Commissioners declared an emergency and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan, which assigns disaster responsibilities to local personnel to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and/or man-made disasters.
Comments / 0