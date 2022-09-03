ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Kalispell man killed following motorcycle crash

KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway. KPD officers, along with an FCSO...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair

PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Sanders Co. Emergency Operations Plan activated due to dangerous fire season

SANDERS CO. Mont. - The Sanders County Emergency Operations Plan has been activated due to fire weather in the county. On Sept. 7, the Sanders County Commissioners declared an emergency and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan, which assigns disaster responsibilities to local personnel to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and/or man-made disasters.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT

