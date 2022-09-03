Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man
On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
walls102.com
Highland Park police: 2 found dead inside home; 1 in custody
Two people were found dead inside a home in north suburban Highland Park and a suspect is in custody Wednesday morning, police said.
Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
cwbchicago.com
4 tourists among latest victims of armed robbery crews in Wicker Park, West Loop
Chicago police now believe at least two armed robbery crews are working the city’s North Side, Near West Side, and downtown areas, targeting victims from Lakeview to Wicker Park to Streeterville and beyond. One group robbed four people in Wicker Park yesterday evening, including two tourists. The other group...
starvedrock.media
Skokie man's body recovered from Illinois River Saturday
A body found in the Illinois River at Utica Saturday is believed to be a missing suburban man. Authorities were contacted about 8:30am, after a fisherman discovered a man's body in the water along North 27th road – west of Route 178. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said the man is 61 years of age and from Skokie. Though his name is not being released now, police learned his identity through the car's registration after it was found abandoned Friday at the Starved Rock Boat Ramp. He was considered a “missing person” until found Saturday.
Police pursuit ends on Tri-State Tollway at 75th Street, causing huge backup
HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A police pursuit ended with a backup on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a vehicle occupied by a female driver and two male occupants were being sought for battering a police officer after police said they rammed a squad car in west suburban Oak Brook around 3 p.m.Oak Brook police pursued the car on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) from Highland Avenue, then on the southbound to the Tri-State Tollway, and then about 150 feet on northbound I-55 before ending up back on the southbound Tri-State.At 75th Street near...
Possible poisonous substance turned in to Bolingbrook police
A liquid substance that could contain poison was turned in to the Bolingbrook Police Department and will be analyzed, but anyone who had contact with it is now quarantined.
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
Ruse burglary crew traveling in SUV with Xfinity logo rob elderly couple in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - Cook County sheriff’s police have released photos of a suspected ruse burglary crew that targeted an elderly couple last week in Wilmette. A man posing as a construction worker approached the 81-year-old woman’s home Thursday in the 100 block of North Indian Hill Road, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.
CBS 58
2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found unresponsive at Illinois truck stop
ILLINOIS (CBS 58) -- Police in Illinois have opened a homicide investigation after the death of a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee. The infant, Sevyn Simmons, was taken to the hospital Wednesday, Aug. 31 after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57 in Monee. Police say the boy's...
nypressnews.com
nypressnews.com
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) — There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. The department proudly posted this picture with the...
Man charged with groping 2 women at Cozy Foot Massage in Lake Villa
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A 45-year-old man allegedly groped two women while working as a massage therapist in suburban Lake Villa. Police say the suspect, Kim Li Bun, who is an Indonesian native but currently lives in Arlington Heights, was employed by Cozy Foot Massage in Lake Villa. On August...
Evanston police locate 5-year-old boy who went missing near Lincoln School
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston police have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning. Police said the boy was last seen in the area of Lincoln School. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a basketball icon, beige shorts and black and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police immediately.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
