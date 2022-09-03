ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

wjol.com

Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man

On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says a sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff’s department for the investigation. An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.
SHOREHAM, MI
CBS Chicago

Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
MOKENA, IL
starvedrock.media

Skokie man's body recovered from Illinois River Saturday

A body found in the Illinois River at Utica Saturday is believed to be a missing suburban man. Authorities were contacted about 8:30am, after a fisherman discovered a man's body in the water along North 27th road – west of Route 178. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said the man is 61 years of age and from Skokie. Though his name is not being released now, police learned his identity through the car's registration after it was found abandoned Friday at the Starved Rock Boat Ramp. He was considered a “missing person” until found Saturday.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Police pursuit ends on Tri-State Tollway at 75th Street, causing huge backup

HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A police pursuit ended with a backup on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a vehicle occupied by a female driver and two male occupants were being sought for battering a police officer after police said they rammed a squad car in west suburban Oak Brook around 3 p.m.Oak Brook police pursued the car on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) from Highland Avenue, then on the southbound to the Tri-State Tollway, and then about 150 feet on northbound I-55 before ending up back on the southbound Tri-State.At 75th Street near...
OAK BROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway at Sayre Avenue

CHICGAO (CBS)– A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of the Kennedy Expressway for several hours Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said the 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing in the inbound lanes at Sayre Avenue just after 11 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified him as Nick V. Damato.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

