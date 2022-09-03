ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

His Ride Or Die! 'RHOBH' Personality Sheree Zampino Praises Ex-Husband Will Smith's 'Grace'

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPSPM_0hhBbynl00
Source: mega

Forever on his side! Sheree Zampino is standing up for her ex-husband Will Smith as the embattled actor continues to be hit with public backlash following the now-infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.

Zampino — who shares 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, with the King Richard star — is known for her recent "friend" role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills throughout season 12 of the hit Bravo show.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wS6A_0hhBbynl00
Source: mega

Although she's been having fun with her time on the series, there was a brief moment of tension when her longtime pal Garcelle Beauvais confessed she had previously dated Smith in the past.

"It was funny when she told me. See, she thinks she’s slick. She told me on camera," Zampino joked in a recent interview. "I was like, ‘Ok, that’s what we’re doing.’ But it’s totally fine. It was after Will and I had divorced, and it is what it is. Garcelle and I didn’t even know each other yet."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hpie_0hhBbynl00
Source: mega

Despite their romantic relationship not working out — the duo tied the knot in 1992 and parted ways in 1995 — the Hollywood Exes alum had nothing but praise for the father of her child.

"Will has been performing since he was 16. And he does it with so much love, grace and gladness," she gushed. "He’s always available to his fans. They want to take a picture; he takes a picture. He signs autographs. He makes a connection. He loves people. He never complains."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbrmi_0hhBbynl00
Source: mega

Continuing to hype up the Bad Boys actor, Zampino recalled a moment in the early 1990s when a crowd pelted her then-boyfriend with coins while he was performing at a concert.

"The pennies were hitting him in the head and in the chest and he didn’t miss a beat," she shared. "I was so heated backstage, but he never mentioned it. So, I’ve seen him take the hits, literally. He never complains. I ride with him. I ride with him! I would’ve blown up a long time ago."

Zampino spoke with Page Six.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, […] The post Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
toofab.com

Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Sheree Zampino
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Rhobh#Academy Awards#Oscars#The Real Housewives Of#Artic
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

What Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids Call Their New Stepmom, Jennifer Lopez

Things are going just swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended brood! Though the pair may have had fears over how well their kids would adjust to having an extra parent around, an insider exclusively spilled to OK! that there's been no animosity or awkwardness. “Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, all call their new stepmother Jen,” sources tell OK!. “Likewise, Jennifer’s twins [Max and Emme] with Marc Anthony who are now 14, call their new stepdad Ben. There were never any questions [as to whether] the kids would start referring to Affleck...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

111K+
Followers
3K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy