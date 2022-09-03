His Ride Or Die! 'RHOBH' Personality Sheree Zampino Praises Ex-Husband Will Smith's 'Grace'

Source: mega

Forever on his side! Sheree Zampino is standing up for her ex-husband Will Smith as the embattled actor continues to be hit with public backlash following the now-infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.

Zampino — who shares 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, with the King Richard star — is known for her recent "friend" role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills throughout season 12 of the hit Bravo show.



Although she's been having fun with her time on the series, there was a brief moment of tension when her longtime pal Garcelle Beauvais confessed she had previously dated Smith in the past.

"It was funny when she told me. See, she thinks she’s slick. She told me on camera," Zampino joked in a recent interview. "I was like, ‘Ok, that’s what we’re doing.’ But it’s totally fine. It was after Will and I had divorced, and it is what it is. Garcelle and I didn’t even know each other yet."



Despite their romantic relationship not working out — the duo tied the knot in 1992 and parted ways in 1995 — the Hollywood Exes alum had nothing but praise for the father of her child.

"Will has been performing since he was 16. And he does it with so much love, grace and gladness," she gushed. "He’s always available to his fans. They want to take a picture; he takes a picture. He signs autographs. He makes a connection. He loves people. He never complains."



Continuing to hype up the Bad Boys actor, Zampino recalled a moment in the early 1990s when a crowd pelted her then-boyfriend with coins while he was performing at a concert.

"The pennies were hitting him in the head and in the chest and he didn’t miss a beat," she shared. "I was so heated backstage, but he never mentioned it. So, I’ve seen him take the hits, literally. He never complains. I ride with him. I ride with him! I would’ve blown up a long time ago."

