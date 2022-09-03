ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Grew Up ‘Not Taking Showers’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Syndey Sweeney’s glamorous Hollywood life is a far cry from the way she grew up. Though she recently put roots down in Los Angeles , she actually hails from a much smaller town. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Sweeney calls Spokane, Washington home . The actor admits that she had a very unique childhood, which she still misses despite her steadily-increasing success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8Oow_0hhBbuGr00
Sydney Sweeney | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Where is Sydney Sweeney from?

Though Sweeney is native to Spokane, she also has strong ties to Idaho as well. The Players Table producer grew up right along the border of the Gem state. This sparked her love of the great outdoors. Sweeney has done her fair share of outdoor sports and has the injuries to prove it . “I grew up on a lake on the border of Washington and Idaho,” Sweeney shared with V Magazine . “I slalom ski, I wakeboard, I hike and rock climb.”

The ‘Euphoria’ star revealed that she and her family didn’t shower frequently

While Sweeney was bullied quite a bit growing up , she always had deep ties to her family. She was particularly close to her cousins, who shared her love for nature. While speaking with the Associated Press , the Emmy-nominated actor got candid about the way in which she and her cousins were raised. She also shared how amazing it felt to treat her cousins to an Amalfi coast vacation.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney on Being Misjudged for Her ‘Big Boobs’ and Her Hair

“We grew up bumming on the lake and not taking showers and no TV and no internet,” Sweeney explained. “A lot of my family, we did not come from much of anything, and being able to give them a little slice of this world, that’s what means the most to me. Those are the biggest pinch-me moments.”

Sweeney reflects on life in her hometown

In a separate conversation with the Independent , Sweeney commented on the unique lifestyle that Spokane fostered. “It’s a different way of life out there,” Sweeney explained. “It’s very simple. Family is everything. I was in every single sport possible. I was on the soccer team, the baseball team, the snow slalom ski team, I was wakeboarding.”

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’s’ Nude Scenes: ‘I Won’t Stop Doing Them’

It seems that the “simple” life on the border of Washington and Idaho may have fostered Sweeney’s love of acting. Since she didn’t have access to TV or the Internet, she was encouraged to rely on her own imagination for entertainment. She made up imaginary worlds in her own backyard, often pretending to be a spy . So, when Sweeney learned that there was a career that would pay her to live imaginary lives, she jumped at the opportunity. Creating a PowerPoint presentation, she convinced her parents to let her audition for an indie film. And, over 10 years later, Sweeney finally feels she has the career she’s always dreamed about.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Was Already Having a Terrible Day When Twitter Trolls Called Her ‘Ugly’

Comments / 4

Related
Popculture

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Disgust With Gross Season 2 Hot Tub Scene

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had to undergo some unpleasant method acting while shooting a recent scene. Season 2 of the HBO drama has seen Sweeney's character Cassie in a number of compromising positions, most notably in episode 4. Cassie tries to seduce Nate (Jacob Elordi) at Maddy's (Alexa Demie) birthday party, only to find herself throwing up in a hot tub after getting drunk.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Boston Red Sox#Rock Climb#Actor#Sydney Sweeney Reveals#Gem#V Magazine#The Associated Press
Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actor Anne Heche at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards. She died Friday, August 11, at the age of 53. Olivia Newton-John attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She died Aug. 8th, 202 2 at the age of 73. Vin Scully attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He died Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 94.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) ...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

174K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy