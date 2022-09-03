Read full article on original website
Sonoma County at its driest in 128 years, but expert says relief unlikely through November
A recent town hall meeting in Sonoma County touched on all aspects of water — and the lack of it — in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives...
Cal Fire opens new Sonoma County facility to strengthen its wildfire response capabilities
A new fire protection facility opening in the North Bay will be strengthening Cal Fire’s response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and Sonoma County announced Saturday the opening of this new facility. There will be an open house of the Hood Mountain Fire Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is located at 538 Eliza Way, Santa Rosa.
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
Blaze ignites in Sonoma Marin Landfill amid record-setting heat wave
NOVATO -- Firefighters continued to dump water early Wednesday morning on a smoldering debris fire that erupted at the Sonoma Marin Landfill.The fire began at the Recology Sonoma Marin landfill at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Whittet. At the time, an oppressive heat wave had driven temperatures in the area into the triple digits through much of the day. Whittet said the fire appeared to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. Novato Fire District sent crews to battle the flames and were joined by units from Marin County Fire, Central Marin Fire and North Bay Fire. Firefighters said the blaze was being fueled by highly combustible construction materials such as drywall and lumber.Photos taken by Novato Fire showed a wall of flames burning amid the piles of debris.Smoke and flames were visible from Highways 101 and 37. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.The "deep-seated" fire requires a lot of work to tackle. Large water tenders are being employed to put it out and bulldozers are being used to "push out" extinguished matter, let it cool, and then cover it. Firefighters were taking shifts due to the heat
Bohemian Highway bridge replacement inching forward
Though rated fair, the 88-year-old Bohemian Hwy bridge could fail in an earthquake photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Well-loved and long-travelled, the nearly ninety-year-old Pratt Pony truss bridge spanning the Russian River at Monte Rio is nearing a date with oblivion. More of an utilitarian work horse from the 1930's Works Progress Administration-era than a marvel of engineering sporting soaring elements, the bridge, despite a landmark designation, has reached the end of the line. Janice Thompson is deputy director of engineering and maintenance with Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works. "She was built in 1934 and she has served us well" Time...
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
PG&E: Bay Area power outages heat-related, no rotating outages planned
(KRON) — As the Bay Area grapples with a brutal unprecedented September heat wave, the possibility of power outages and blackouts looms for many Bay Area residents. However, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4 that currently, the utility has no plans to implement a Public Safety Power shutoff and that the state has not called for […]
Sonoma County starts basic income program offering qualifying families $500 a month
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications this month. The two-year program will provide 305...
ksro.com
15 Homicides in Sonoma County This Year
A little more than nine months into the year and Sonoma County already has its highest number of homicides in a decade. Fifteen deaths have been investigated as homicides this year. That passes the dozen homicides reported in all of 2017, making this the deadliest year of the decade in Sonoma County, as far as homicides go. There were nine killings reported in Sonoma County last year.
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
KGO
Heat Wave: extreme temps test North Bay residents, firefighters, charity cyclists
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the mercury is rising fast. Extreme heat is already testing residents, firefighters and cyclists - some of which braved the weather for charity. On Saturday, Petaluma Firefighters responded to a fast-moving grass fire at a ranch on Skillman Lane on a...
Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income for over 300 families
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Sonoma County is partnering with the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families as it studies the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and […]
mendofever.com
Researchers Confirm Coast Redwood and Douglas Fir as Hosts for Sudden Oak Death Pathogen
The following is a press release issued by the University of California – Davis:. Two of California’s most highly prized trees — coast redwood and Douglas fir — are susceptible to Phytophthora ramorum, the pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death, University of California researchers have confirmed. Over the past seven years, Sudden Oak Death, a highly contagious fungus-like disease, has killed tens of thousands of oaks and tanoaks along the northern coast of the state.
KTVU FOX 2
Some North Bay students to get out of school early because of excessive heat
NOVATO, Calif. - It will be a shorter be a shorter school day on Tuesday - and the rest of the week – for some students in the North Bay because of the excessive heat. Students at Lu Sutton Elementary School in Novato, Novato High School and Hill Education Center will start their days at 8:30 a.m., but end at 12:45 p.m. – not 3:05 p.m. as usual, through Friday.
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
idesignarch.com
Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay
Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
Downtown Napa home with underground winery for sale
Make your own wine at home for $2.5 million.
