Roads to be closed for 9/11 Heroes Run

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) would like to remind the public that the annual 9/11 Heroes Run is coming up on September 11.

The majority of roads that will be closed will close on September 10 at 7:30 p.m. However, some of the roads near the opening ceremony located at Madisonville Fire Department, Station One, will close earlier that afternoon around 3 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the run:

West North at Arnold

West Noel at Wells

North Main at: Federal, Hospital Drive and East Center

South Main at: Bishop Alley, Sugg and McCoy

South Kentucky at East Lake Street

Cardwell at South Scott and South Franklin

Union at Court

Arch at North Scott

North Scott at: Branch, Couch, East Noel, Waddill

East North at Waddill

