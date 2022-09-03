Roads to be closed for 9/11 Heroes Run
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) would like to remind the public that the annual 9/11 Heroes Run is coming up on September 11.
The majority of roads that will be closed will close on September 10 at 7:30 p.m. However, some of the roads near the opening ceremony located at Madisonville Fire Department, Station One, will close earlier that afternoon around 3 p.m.US lawmakers look back and reflect on 9/11 attack
Here are the roads that will be closed for the run:
- West North at Arnold
- West Noel at Wells
- North Main at: Federal, Hospital Drive and East Center
- South Main at: Bishop Alley, Sugg and McCoy
- South Kentucky at East Lake Street
- Cardwell at South Scott and South Franklin
- Union at Court
- Arch at North Scott
- North Scott at: Branch, Couch, East Noel, Waddill
- East North at Waddill
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0