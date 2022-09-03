Read full article on original website
Pawtucket elementary school reopens following delay
After a week-long delay, school bells will ring Tuesday for the first day of school at an elementary school in Pawtucket.
17 total dorm rooms flooded at Brown, 35 students displaced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Flooding from Monday’s storm displaced over 30 students at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesmen for the university, told ABC 6 News that a total of 17 dorm rooms were flooded on the ground floor of Archibald Bronson Hall, leaving 35 students without a place to sleep.
AAA reminds drivers to be safe as school starts again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA is reminding drivers to be safe on the road and slow down as students head back to school again. “It is especially important that all drivers are alert, as many children walk or bike to school,” said Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist. AAA...
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
Brown students displaced by residence hall flood
A school spokesperson said it happened in one of the residence halls on Keeney Quad.
Students at URI and Brown head back to class
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students attending the University of Rhode Island as well as Brown University will be heading back to the classroom Wednesday. Both universities kicking off the fall semester after a long Labor Day weekend. Some students at Brown found themselves displaced after Monday’s rainstorm flooded 17...
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
McKee, Department of Transportation kick off $36M paving project on I-295
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation kicked off a $36 million paving project on Interstate 295 Wednesday. The roadway will be repaved from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island state line to the merge with Interstate 95 in Warwick. The Department of...
Residents Want Pawtucket Park Protectected
Residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket are fighting against a proposal to sell parkland to a developer for a parking lot. About 80 people attended a rally on Saturday to protest the sale. JK Equities is tearing down the former Microfibres mill complex to build a warehouse distribution center,...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
MSPCA rescues 26 cats from flooding in Kentuckey
BOSTON (WLNE) — The MSPCA said Wednesday that they rescued 26 cats from flooding in Kentucky with the help of Northeast Animal Shelter. Two workers from NEAS went to Kentucky last week to get the cats ready to be taken to Massachusetts. The cats were driven to Salem in...
Family's swimming pool fills with storm runoff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence area experienced more rain on Tuesday after parts of the city and surrounding areas flooded on Monday. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza held a press conference to address the extreme weather and said the city’s drainage system isn’t built to handle that much water so quickly.
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Aaliyah
BOSTON (MARE) - Aaliyah is a curious and engaging girl of Caucasian and Guyanese descent who loves to dance. She also enjoys climbing and any kind of water play, and is described as sweet, bright and fun-loving. Her favorite show is Sesame Street, especially Elmo and Abby. Aaliyah is academically motivated and curious about the world around her- she is a great problem solver!Diagnosed with autism and developmental delays, Aaliyah benefits from support around speech/language, social interaction and safety awareness. She is able to follow verbal and visual directions and effectively uses an iPad for communication. Aaliyah's teachers report that...
Man stabbed in Providence
One man is in custody following a stabbing in Providence early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Fall River polling locations report less in-person voters for primary
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Primary day in Massachusetts looked a little quieter at the polls on Tuesday. “It’s been very slow, very slow,” Jean Furtado, a poll checker said. Poll workers in the Bay State told ABC 6 News that the rain, along with more people...
Top Scoops Winner: Jules Ice Cream
Jules Ice Cream in Bristol, RI won for Bristol County. Owner Julee Leonardo visited the show to talk about her location, flavors, and more.
