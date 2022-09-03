BOSTON (MARE) - Aaliyah is a curious and engaging girl of Caucasian and Guyanese descent who loves to dance. She also enjoys climbing and any kind of water play, and is described as sweet, bright and fun-loving. Her favorite show is Sesame Street, especially Elmo and Abby. Aaliyah is academically motivated and curious about the world around her- she is a great problem solver!Diagnosed with autism and developmental delays, Aaliyah benefits from support around speech/language, social interaction and safety awareness. She is able to follow verbal and visual directions and effectively uses an iPad for communication. Aaliyah's teachers report that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO