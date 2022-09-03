Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history
According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
Michigan, Michigan State jump in latest AP Poll
Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP Poll rankings. The Wolverines easily handled...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
Michigan, Michigan State both move up in USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll
Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan. Just moments ago, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and...
Michigan’s chances improve in ESPN’s updated FPI projections
Heading into the 2022 season, ESPN’s Football Power Index projections gave the Michigan Wolverines a 69.5% chance of beating Michigan State and a 15.2% chance of beating Ohio State. Well, Week 1 is in the books and according to ESPN’s FPI, Michigan’s chances of beating their biggest rivals have...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Watch Brian Kelly’s LSU fans melt down after last-second loss: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
diehardsport.com
UM Captain Calls It A ‘Care Package’ Landing Former Five-Star Recruit As Transfer
Eyabi Anoma made his presence felt immediately as a Wolverine on Saturday vs. CSU. The transfer, who has only been in Ann Arbor for a couple of weeks, got this quote from captain Mazi Smtih:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker explains why Michigan State's Week 1 performance was 'unacceptable'
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker thinks the performance from the No. 15 team in the nation was ‘unacceptable’ against Western Michigan Friday. The Spartans won 35-13, but that’s not good enough for Tucker. Winning a B1G championship at the end of the season takes more than a 22-point victory in a heavily favored contest and missed opportunities galore.
See who ranks No. 1 in first Ann Arbor-area football power rankings
ANN ARBOR – It’s time to look at where the Ann Arbor-area football teams rank after the first two weeks of the season. Check out the Top 10 rankings below.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
Maryland Daily Record
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
