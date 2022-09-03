Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Beavers Fall in Four Sets to Eagles
The new era in Tenino volleyball started bright, but the Beavers couldn’t quite put a full match together, falling to 1B Three Rivers Christian 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14. “They started off great,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “They came out, they were really nervous, but they won the first set and they rode that high. We talk about the wave, and they rode that wave really well. But the minute they started (going into) the tunnel, it sunk them.
Chronicle
Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener
Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Washougal in Season Opener
Led by a versatile attack and a stout and scrappy defense, the W.F. West volleyball team rode a hot start to a straight sets victory (25-7, 25-22, 25-12) over Washougal Tuesday in Chehalis. The Bearcats (1-0) got out and running in the first set, dominating the Greater St. Helens League...
Chronicle
Riverhawks Fall in Straight Sets to Comets
Though the Toledo volleyball team improved in each set, it dropped its first match of the season to Naselle, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23, Tuesday night. The Riverhawks (0-1) faced a much-taller and experienced unit in the Comets, and couldn’t overcome a slow start in their season opener. “Our girls played...
Chronicle
Rochester Gets off to Sweeping Start
The nerves may have been out in force for the Rochester volleyball team, but the Warriors took care of them along with Eatonville in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 sweep to start the season off. “I think it was a matter of getting the jitters out,” head coach Bridget Morris said....
Chronicle
One Goal the Difference in Season-Opening Loss for Centralia
The Centralia girls soccer team took a scoreless game deep into the second half, but 3A River Ridge nicked the only goal of the match to come out ahead 1-0. “It was our first 80-minute game as a unit, still trying to get some girls in sync from the summer,” first-year head coach Noel Vasquez said. “We had a good group of girls working together this summer, and then we added a couple more bodies to the varsity roster at the beginning of the season. Getting everybody in sync is going to take some time.”
Chronicle
Acorns Fall in First Match
The Oakville volleyball team got its season going Tuesday but couldn’t come out in winning fashion, falling 25-9, 25-9, 25-6 to Evergreen Lutheran. “The girls played very hard and had some great volleys,” coach Shawna Howe said. “Alexis Dupont really stepped up and showed that she was ready to compete at the high school level. I am so proud of how hard they worked and how they kept their spirits up.”
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Match on the Road to King’s Way
In a back-and-forth match all night in Vancouver, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t muster a second half goal and fell, 2-1, Tuesday night to King’s Way Christian of the 1A Trico. The Knights struck first, in the seventh minute, but the Beavers (0-1-1) responded in the 13th...
Chronicle
Shaffer Notches Brace in T-Birds Season-Opening Win
Getting off to a hot start in its season opener, the Tumwater girls soccer team blasted past North Thurston Tuesday night, 4-1, thanks to three goals in the second half. After holding a 1-0 lead over North Thurston in the first half, Emmalyn Shaffer scored her second goal in the 52nd minute to record the early brace for the Thunderbirds (1-0). Kayla Pope scored on a free kick and Ava Jones added a fourth goal near the post past the keeper for the final T-Bird score of the night.
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
Chronicle
WIAA Sticking With High School Venues for State Football Title Games With Eye Toward Bigger Sites
The Washington state football championships are staying put for the time being but with an eye on bigger venues. Mick Hoffman, executive director of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, said the WIAA Executive Board determined Aug. 15 that the state championship games would remain at high-school sites for the next two years. But thanks to strong negotiations with the University of Washington, Husky Stadium is a potential option going forward.
Chronicle
Highlighting Lewis County: Oregon Trail Pioneers of 1847 Left Mark on Northwest
My favorite Oregon Trail pioneer, Matilda (Glover) Koontz Jackson, crossed the Oregon Trail in 1847 with her four sons and watched her husband, Nicholas, drown in the Snake River at Three Island Crossing. She later married John R. Jackson and lived the rest of her life at his home south of Chehalis.
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
tripsavvy.com
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month
On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
Chronicle
White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years
A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
