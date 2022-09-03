The Centralia girls soccer team took a scoreless game deep into the second half, but 3A River Ridge nicked the only goal of the match to come out ahead 1-0. “It was our first 80-minute game as a unit, still trying to get some girls in sync from the summer,” first-year head coach Noel Vasquez said. “We had a good group of girls working together this summer, and then we added a couple more bodies to the varsity roster at the beginning of the season. Getting everybody in sync is going to take some time.”

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO