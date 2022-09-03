ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

Duke football: Balanced Northwestern offense is a big concern

You often hear talk of a team being balanced on offense. Their run/pass ratio hovers around a 55/45 percent split. They usually don’t have too many more yards in one category than the other. The Northwestern offense is the epitome of this. Duke football head coach Mike Elko is concerned about the Wildcats’ balance,
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #441 - Dariq Whitehead's Injury And Duke's Surprising Football Opener

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we start with Dariq Whitehead, who is expected to be one of Duke’s best players this season, and who unfortunately went down with a broken foot last week. While we try to ward off the evil spirits that seem to haunt Duke Basketball players’ lower extremities, we also try to find the silver lining in this news. Whitehead likely won’t miss more than one or two conference games, and with the whole ACC season available for Whitehead to learn the offense better, he should be in great shape by February and March. Further, this forces Jon Scheyer to be a bit more creative with the rest of the lineup. We can’t even fully agree on whose playing time might be most positively affected by the news.
Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday

On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
unc.edu

A Chapel Hill staple celebrates 100 years

For a century, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a Chapel Hill staple for generations of Tar Heels and town residents, and after 100 years of continuous service, the institution is looking toward the future with UNC-Chapel Hill alumni at the helm. “Carolina Coffee Shop has been a gathering place...
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can't Stop UNC's Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
cbs17

10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
thelocalreporter.press

The Root Cellar's Sera Cuni

Mojo: (Noun): An ability or quality that causes one to excel or have good luck. Sera Cuni has mojo. Not only has she represented Chapel Hill on a national television show, she also owns and operates two successful restaurants in Orange and Chatham counties. She also figured out how to creatively pivot during COVID. Mojo plus talent equals success.
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
FanSided

FanSided

