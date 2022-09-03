On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we start with Dariq Whitehead, who is expected to be one of Duke’s best players this season, and who unfortunately went down with a broken foot last week. While we try to ward off the evil spirits that seem to haunt Duke Basketball players’ lower extremities, we also try to find the silver lining in this news. Whitehead likely won’t miss more than one or two conference games, and with the whole ACC season available for Whitehead to learn the offense better, he should be in great shape by February and March. Further, this forces Jon Scheyer to be a bit more creative with the rest of the lineup. We can’t even fully agree on whose playing time might be most positively affected by the news.

