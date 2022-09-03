ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

liveboston617.org

Boston Police Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Portsmouth Crash

A 22-year-old is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said. Portsmouth police officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to the crash on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road and found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the Portsmouth emergency room where he later died from his injuries, police said.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger’s seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton

Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.
NEWTON, MA
NECN

Pedestrian in Swansea Hit By Car

Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car at Route 195 on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts Sunday evening. According to police, the man was badly injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
NECN

Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police

Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH

