Read full article on original website
Related
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Jamie Lynn Spears To Test Survival Skills In Reality Series ‘Special Forces’ With Kate Gosselin
Jamie Lynn Spears is set for reality TV stardom! The sister of Britney Spears, 31, will co-star in FOX’s upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, in which the network says stars will engage in “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.” Per PEOPLE, the Zoey 101 star will appear alongside entertainment industry mainstays Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette, Melanie (Mel B) Brown of the Spice Girls, Kate Gosselin of Jon & Kate Plus 8, Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta, R & B star Montell Jordan, Beverley Mitchell of 7th Heaven, and MTV’s Dr. Drew Pinsky.
NFL・
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0