'Succession' star Jeremy Strong says his New Yorker profile was a 'profound betrayal of trust'

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 4 days ago

Jeremy Strong reflected on his 2021 profile with The New Yorker.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Jeremy Strong reflected on his 2021 profile in The New Yorker with Vanity Fair.
  • Strong, 43, said he felt "foolish" following the profile's publication and ensuing discourse.
  • Celebrities came to Strong's defense after the profile discussed his approach to acting.

Jeremy Strong shared his thoughts about his 2021 New Yorker profile, saying it was a "profound betrayal."

The "Succession" star addressed the profile and the following discourse with Vanity Fair's David Canfield in an article published Friday. The profile, in which Strong discussed his approach to method acting, prompted several of his fellow actors to defend him publicly.

"Yeah. What do I say about it?" Strong, 43, told Vanity Fair. "It was something that, for me, felt like a pretty profound betrayal of trust."

Jeremy Strong said he felt "foolish" after the profile was published.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

Strong continued that the profile "maybe ultimately said more about the person writing it and their perspective, which is a valid perspective than it did about who I feel I am and what I'm about. "

He then discussed his reaction to the discourse that ensued.

"The noise and the fog after it: I think it's something that, I guess, what I care about ultimately is trying to feel as free as possible as an actor. Part of that is trying to insulate yourself from all of that, and what people might say about you or think about you. You have to free yourself from that," Strong said.

Jeremy Strong stars as Kendall Roy in "Succession."

Peter Kramer/HBO

He added: "It was painful. I felt foolish. As an actor, one of the most vital secret weapons that you can have is the ability to tolerate feeling foolish."

Representatives for The New Yorker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The New Yorker profile implied that Strong's approach to acting could cause tension on set with his costars. Afterward, a number of Strong's fellow actors, including Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, came to Strong's defense.

"Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work," Chastain tweeted . "The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don't believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it."

Hathaway shared an Instagram post with a photo of Strong holding an Emmy Award.

"As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I'm lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend," she wrote. "I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity."

Strong's costar Justine Lupe said the profile showed Strong's "relentless commitment."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

#The New Yorker#Betrayal#Vanity Fair
