ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says

A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KSNT News

Injuries reported in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
921news.com

Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
KCTV 5

Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, family and friends gathered in the West Bottoms to remember a teenager who was killed as he was spectating cars doing donuts in a Kansas City parking lot. The family has identified the victim as 19-year-old Blake Holland. The police said that two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy