KSNB Local4
Rise in drug arrests throughout the state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It seems as though every week this summer, we’re hearing about a large drug bust somewhere in the state and with that, it’s hard to say whether or not Nebraska is the end destination for these drugs, or simply a part of the route.
KSNB Local4
NSP removes 66 impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
KSNB Local4
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
KSNB Local4
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska women’s basketball team ready for loaded Big Ten schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team is set to take on three 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen qualifiers during its nine-game home Big Ten schedule at Pinnacle Bank Arena, after the conference announced the Big Red’s 18-game league slate on Wednesday. The Huskers, who finished 24-9...
KSNB Local4
Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Lincoln – Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was honored Monday for his performance against North Dakota as he was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant, a 5-11, 200-pounder from Buford, Ga., rushed for 189 yards and...
KSNB Local4
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
