Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday in Fulton County, Indiana State Police announced. ISP identified the woman as 81-year-old Madonna Mawk. At about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Blood drive in Plainfield dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday was held in honor of fallen Hoosier officers, including Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) hosted the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event specifically memorialized Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IUPUI looking for suspect in wire theft from construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the building has been the site of several thefts since.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
MOORESVILLE, IN
The Exponent

12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend

At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

New home for an old bridge

By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

