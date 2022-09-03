Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.
cbs4indy.com
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday in Fulton County, Indiana State Police announced. ISP identified the woman as 81-year-old Madonna Mawk. At about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
IMPD locates once missing 77-year-old man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has safely located Dalton George, 77. George was reported missing on Wednesday after being last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
cbs4indy.com
Blood drive in Plainfield dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday was held in honor of fallen Hoosier officers, including Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) hosted the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event specifically memorialized Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody...
cbs4indy.com
IUPUI looking for suspect in wire theft from construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the building has been the site of several thefts since.
Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was […]
Mooresville HS student struck by car on way to bus stop
A Mooresville High School student was hit by a car early Tuesday while crossing the road near their bus stop.
12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend
At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
roadtirement.com
New home for an old bridge
By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
Comments / 0