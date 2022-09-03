Read full article on original website
MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A violent holiday weekend in the Port City. Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire. Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day. Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and...
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on.
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
Man accused in Mt. Vernon officer’s death makes bond, still in jail
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach man charged in the death of Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez made bond Tuesday but was not released. Tyler Henderson, 31, was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County custody. He will also have an alcohol monitor, […]
BREAKING: Arrest made in death of 15-year-old who died after fentanyl exposure
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working fast to find the people responsible for selling a deadly drug to a 15-year-old girl. Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday. Deputies say it was likely due to a fentanyl overdose. Chief Deputy...
Mobile police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers was arrested on domestic violence charges on Sept. 6. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and is facing charges of domestic violence due to an incident that happened while he was off-duty on Monday, Sept. 5. Cotter is charged with […]
9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
Deputies: Intruder charged after being shot at by Escambia County homeowner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged with burglary with battery after being shot at by an Escambia County homeowner while inside the home. Michael DeWayne Garcia, 40, is in Escambia County Jail on $201,000 bond on these charges:. burglary w/battery. burglary. larceny. Escambia County deputies responded to shots...
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
Victim fighting for life after being shot Monday night in Mobile, police say
A gunshot victim is fighting for their life in a Mobile-area hospital after a gunman fired at them multiple times Monday night, police said Tuesday. Mobile officers responded to Emogene and Florida streets around 8 p.m Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. That’s where...
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
