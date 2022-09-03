ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A violent holiday weekend in the Port City. Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire. Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day. Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and...
WKRG News 5

Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
WKRG News 5

3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
WKRG

Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers was arrested on domestic violence charges on Sept. 6. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and is facing charges of domestic violence due to an incident that happened while he was off-duty on Monday, Sept. 5. Cotter is charged with […]
WKRG News 5

9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Mississippi Press

Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
