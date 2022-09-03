ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings Police searching for suspect in stabbing

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
 4 days ago
JENNINGS, LA- Jennings Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times.

According to our partners at KPLC, police were notified of a stabbing on Racca Road Friday night. When police arrived, they located a man with stab wounds to the torso, head, and neck. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Chief Danny Semmes.

The suspect, Timothy Walker, 42, was last spotted at his home on a doorbell camera. Chief Semmes said a search was conducted, and bloody shoes and clothes were found.

Walker was last seen in the Lafayette area according to officials.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide updates as they become available.

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2022. Jalon Jashawn Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Mistie Lee Mendelssohn, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. David Joseph Smith Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture,...
KPLC TV

CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KATC News

