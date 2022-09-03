Read full article on original website
2 major advantages the NY Jets have over the Baltimore Ravens
The New York Jets must maximize their few advantages over the Baltimore Ravens. As 6.5-point underdogs on their home field (per FanDuel Sportsbook), the New York Jets have their fair share of disadvantages against the Baltimore Ravens. We’ll cover plenty of those throughout the upcoming week. But there are...
Breaking down three games that could define Jets season
The New York Jets have not made the playoffs in 11 years. This is the NFL's longest postseason drought. Here are three games that could define their season. Week 2: at Browns (Sept. 18) New York hasn't won a September game since 2018, when QB Sam Darnold debuted in Week...
Best prop bets for Jets-Ravens: Braxton Berrios and the over
New York Jets-Baltimore Ravens prop bets: Bet on offense. The New York Jets (+6.5 per FanDuel Sportsbook) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens in their home and season opener this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Let’s take a look at a couple of the best prop bets to play at...
Zach Wilson performing ‘C.P.R’ will give Jets’ offense new life | Film
To lead the New Look Jets’ offense into unfamiliar territory, Zach Wilson must vastly improve upon fundamental traits. The stage is set. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will soon begin Year 2 in Green & White (exact date TBD). The fact of...
NFL world reacts to surprising Zach Wilson update
When New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left a preseason game with a knee injury last month, many initially thought it could be a long-term injury that threatened his season. However, the injury was not as bad as the team originally feared and now it looks like there’s even still a chance that Wilson plays in the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
NY Jets safety Jordan Whitehead reobtains favorite jersey number
The New York Jets’ final releases allowed Whitehead to get his favorite digit back. The New York Jets brought in safety Jordan Whitehead to keep sixes off the field. Hence, it was only natural he ditch the digit after he wore it during his first metropolitan preseason. Whitehead joined...
New York Jets season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022
Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the New York Jets season prediction. The New York Jets are coming off a 4-13 season in which the team experienced its fair share of growing pains. With such a young roster, the Jets were never expected to compete in 2021, but it’s safe to say that the team fell slightly short of expectations.
