1011now.com
Rise in drug arrests throughout the state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It seems as though every week this summer, we’re hearing about a large drug bust somewhere in the state and with that, it’s hard to say whether or not Nebraska is the end destination for these drugs, or simply a part of the route.
1011now.com
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
1011now.com
NSP removes 66 impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
1011now.com
‘Threat is cleared’ following terminal evacuation at Lincoln airport
LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Airport officials say the “threat is cleared” after a suspicious package was found Wednesday morning, prompting to the terminal to be evacuated. The package was found during the normal baggage screening process. The terminal was evacuated for about an hour as a precaution and Lincoln Fire and Rescue was on scene.
1011now.com
CASA chalk art contest supports kids in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, the Nebraska CASA Association has helped thousands of children in the state and over the next several days they’re hosting a chalk art competition to bring awareness to their mission. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who speak in court for...
1011now.com
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
1011now.com
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
1011now.com
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
1011now.com
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
1011now.com
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
1011now.com
Suspicious package forces terminal evacuation at LNK airport
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Lincoln Airport has evacuated its terminal after a suspicious package was found during a security screening Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln Airport, at least a 2-4 hour delay is expected at LNK. This will impact outgoing and incoming flights. Those arriving...
1011now.com
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
1011now.com
Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
1011now.com
UBT Big Give winners announced this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The winners of The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust (UBT), are being announced this week. UBT is giving $100,000 to 10 nonprofits that were voted on by the community. An online public vote was held from August 12-26. “We have been so impressed...
1011now.com
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop. On Monday around 5 p.m., deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Toyota Tundra pick-up, with California plates, for a traffic violation on I-80 EB near mile marker 409.
1011now.com
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
1011now.com
Waverly school bus involved in crash; students on board treated and released to parents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly school bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Sheriff Bill Brueggemann, around 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and first responders were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, involving a Waverly School District bus carrying students.
1011now.com
Record crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton
This summer has seen several major narcotic arrests along I-80 keeping troopers busy. Tom and Donna Upton of Lincoln created a mobile coffee bus named after their favorite team and music group, becoming popular at Sunday farmer's markets.
1011now.com
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
1011now.com
UNMC doctor answers questions about who, when to get updated COVID-19 booster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available and there are many questions surrounding the better shot formulated to better protect against variants of the virus. The updated booster will fight against the BA.5 variant, the variant that is currently spreading across the globe. Moderna’s updated booster is...
