Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football players reportedly received more than $3 million in NIL deals
Texas A&M has been active in name, image and likeness deals since the rule change on July 1, 2021, and while the athletes overall pulled in $4 million, the football team received more than $3 million. According to university-tracked information during the first academic year obtained by The Eagle through...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Giant Killers coming to Kyle Field for more than just a payday
It was Sept. 1, 2007, in Ann Arbor, Mich., when Appalachian State officially put its football program on the map. The season opener drew a packed house — over 109,000 fans — in The Big House. In perhaps the biggest upset in college football history, the Mountaineers blocked a last-second field-goal attempt by No. 5 Michigan and prevailed, 34-32.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas A&M decommit, 2023 CB, back on Aggies commitment list
Bravion Rogers committed to Texas A&M in April of 2022 before decommitting a few months later. The 4-star cornerback must have thought on it some more in the weeks leading into football season because as of Tuesday afternoon he is back on the Aggies commitment list. The Class of 2023...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher heaps praise on Appalachian State ahead of Week 2 matchup
Texas A&M will take on Appalachian State at home on Saturday, and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher knows the Mountaineers are a dangerous opponent. Appalachian State nearly beat North Carolina this past Saturday. The Mountaineers failed on a pair of 2-point conversion attempts in the fourth quarter that would have given...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
wtaw.com
DPS Reports Weekend Crash On OSR Killed A Bryan Man
A Bryan man was killed in a head on crash Saturday morning just after six a.m. on OSR near FM 46. DPS reports for an unknown reason, an eastbound SUV was in the westbound lane and struck a westbound pickup. The driver of the SUV who was killed was identified...
fox44news.com
Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests
Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight
Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE
At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
Comments / 0