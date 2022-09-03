ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: Giant Killers coming to Kyle Field for more than just a payday

It was Sept. 1, 2007, in Ann Arbor, Mich., when Appalachian State officially put its football program on the map. The season opener drew a packed house — over 109,000 fans — in The Big House. In perhaps the biggest upset in college football history, the Mountaineers blocked a last-second field-goal attempt by No. 5 Michigan and prevailed, 34-32.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher heaps praise on Appalachian State ahead of Week 2 matchup

Texas A&M will take on Appalachian State at home on Saturday, and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher knows the Mountaineers are a dangerous opponent. Appalachian State nearly beat North Carolina this past Saturday. The Mountaineers failed on a pair of 2-point conversion attempts in the fourth quarter that would have given...
BOONE, NC
kagstv.com

Former Texas A&M All-American, Olympian Shavez Hart killed in the Bahamas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22

Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
B93

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
CALDWELL, TX
KCEN

Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Victims in Bryan double homicide identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
BRYAN, TX
Sports
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Peanut Butter is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 2. Peanut Butter is a Black Mouth Cur/Terrier mix and is about three years old. She is very sweet and will cuddle with you on the couch. She is vaccinated, spayed, an microchipped.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide

Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
BRYAN, TX

