Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
NC State coach Doeren speaks after narrow win over ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is happy his team won on Saturday but knows his team was very fortunate to come out on top. Doeren touched on several topics today including updating injuries to Trent Pennix and Payton Wilson. Also, did the Pack practice...
RALEIGH, NC
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Potential Duke target sets date for list cut

Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils. And the offer might ...
DURHAM, NC
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh Magazine names 25 best restaurants in the city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Magazine named the 25 best restaurants in the city, from classics to long-time favorite: chic to affordable. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with publisher Gina Stephens to discuss some of the best dining in Raleigh and its suburbs.
RALEIGH, NC
Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC

