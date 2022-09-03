It was a case of so near yet so far for Manchester United last season as they were pipped to the WSL’s final Champions League spot by Manchester City. This is Marc Skinner’s second season in charge, having had a year to bed in his ideas and personnel. There will be belief in their ranks that they are in a strong position to take that next step and secure European football. Consistency is key and departures have been minimal. There is evidence that their star players, such as Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, are hitting something close to top form.

