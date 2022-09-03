Read full article on original website
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
Augusta Free Press
Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments to his administration
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
Final conspirators convicted in Virginia cocaine ring
Two men were convicted last week of distributing large amounts of cocaine in Lynchburg as part of a 25-member conspiracy that stretched from Charlotte, North Carolina into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia War Memorial seeking entries for 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The annual contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschool students. The essay topic for the 2022 contest is...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
richmondmagazine.com
Fall Arts Preview: Festivals
For the organizers of two of Richmond’s biggest festivals, last year was a test. It was their first attempt to resume the large events they were known for since pandemic restrictions had shut down mass gatherings. By most accounts, the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival returned to form, attracting thousands of people for music, food and good times.
Community mourns local DJ murdered in his car
Family and friends gathered at the Charlie Sydnor Playground Monday evening for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Brandon Robertson. He's the 29-year-old shot to death inside his car Saturday morning.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
WDBJ7.com
Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
WJLA
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with 7News, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s --- which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
NBC 29 News
Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets
On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Montpelier Hidden History. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
‘I am absolutely disgusted’: University of Richmond investigating ‘deeply disturbing’ campus incident
"It is reported that during the incident one student used racist language and engaged in threatening behavior. The delivery driver was seen with a firearm," an email from the university stated.
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Closing Carytown to cars, closing bridges to Texas beach, and closing launch windows to rockets
Good morning, RVA! It's 73 °F, and today looks cloudy with a chance for a little bit of rain this morning. You can expect highs in the mid 80s, and don't forget to keep checking in on your outside plants—it's been a while since we've had a good soaking!
