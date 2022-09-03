Lafayette college football: John Troxell’s coaching debut is decided by inches

If this is how exciting Lafayette College football is going to be in the John Troxell Era, plenty of blood pressure medication may be required.

The Leopards got their new coach a win in his debut at Fisher Stadium Saturday afternoon and the margin of victory was mere inches.

Lafayette made a defensive stand in the final seconds, holding out running back Malik Grant less than a foot from the end zone on the game’s final play to preserve a memorable 6-0 nonleague victory over Sacred Heart.

“Most people want a lot of points put up, but hopefully they’re leaving here saying what a great defensive effort we had,” Troxell said. “Playing great defense is what wins championships. Sacred Heart is a playoff team that returned a lot of talent and for us to battle them that hard makes me proud.”

Free safety Saiku White made the stop to allow freshman quarterback Ryan Schuster’s 18-yard run with 10:12 left in the third quarter stand as the game-winning points of a defensive struggle.

Lafayette, which plays Temple in Philadelphia next week, was limited to just 113 yards in total offense and a mere 8 yards passing, but it was enough thanks to a stout defensive effort that recovered a pair of fumbles and held the defending Northeast Conference champs to 310 yards on offense.

It was the lowest point total in a Lafayette game since the Leopards had a 3-0 win at Penn in 1980.

Counting the game’s final drive, Sacred Heart had five possessions that ended inside Lafayette territory. The Pioneers had a whopping 36:51 to 23:09 advantage in time of possession and ran 79 plays to the Leopards 47, but had eight penalties for 72 yards and their two fumbles were both inside the Lafayette 40..

“Football is always a game of inches, but as I said to the kids it’s also about believing and fighting and continuing to fight until the end,” Troxell said. “Kudos to coach [Mike] Saint Germain [Lafayette’s defensive coordinator] for that call to stop their potential game-winning score at the end. We have have a lot of things to work on, but I couldn’t be prouder.”

The final drive was Sacred Heart’s best of the day. The Pioneers went 76 yards on 11 plays after taking over at their 23 with 2:06 left. Marquez McCray hit Rob DiNota for a 20-yard completion on fourth-and-4 to get Sacred Heart to the Lafayette 1 with 12 seconds left.

Two passes fell incomplete taking the clock down to 3 seconds. Lafayette called a timeout to set the defense.

“We had to stay out of a negative state and just had to go out there and control what we could control,” said all-Patriot League defensive lineman Malik Hamm who had 3½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks to tie Harrison Bailey (Class of 1995) for the most sacks in Lafayette history at 25. “I was anticipating anything at the end. I was just thinking that whatever they threw at us, we had to stop it.”

White, who led Lafayette with 12 tackles, said he saw Sacred Heart shift to its left and that’s where the play went.

“We watched the holes open up and tried to fill the gaps,” he said. “It’s just playing football and reacting. I thought they might run on first or second down. The way we played early in the game made them one-dimensional and forced them to throw the ball a lot. At the end, we were ready for anything and they couldn’t stop us.”

Lafayette’s offense was stopped all day with the exception of one short drive early in the second half that was set up by the defense. A holding penalty on the kickoff to start the second half put Sacred Heart in a hole and the Pioneers went 3-and-out on their possession. A short punt was returned 22 yards by Joe Gillette to the Sacred Heart 21 and a facemask penalty kept the drive alive and set up quarterback Ryan Schuster’s shuffle into the end zone.

“I just had to use my feet to make a play,” Schuster said. “Sacred Heart had really good cover guys. I just saw an opening and took off.”

Schuster, who completed eight of 17 passes with two interceptions, said he has to be better with his decisions.

“I think we blocked well and we had a lot of good runs, but we had some penalties and too many 3-and-outs,” Schuster said. “We’ve got to get some drives going.”

Schuster, a Macomb, Michigan, product, said he settled down quickly after experiencing some early jitters in his first college game.

“After the first drive, I felt pretty comfortable,” he said. “The atmosphere was amazing. We had a lot of fans here, which is good. We’re trying to bring the community back. It was just a matter of going to battle with my guys. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Many of the fans were eager to officially welcome Troxell back to College Hill.

“It’s great to be home and have people support you,” Troxell said. “I want to fill this place for our kids. We’re going to get people excited to see us play. We’re going to play a good brand of football.”

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

The good news is that the Lehigh football program didn’t have to wait until its seventh game to score a touchdown in 2022 as it did in 2021.

The bad news is that the Mountain Hawks struggled to stay with nationally-ranked Villanova in their season opener Friday night.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in one national FCS poll and No. 6 in another, scored the game’s first 24 points. Lehigh fought back to within 31-17 but fell 45-17. It was Lehigh’s 10th straight loss to Villanova and 12th consecutive defeat to a Colonial Athletic Association opponent.

Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins completed 11-of-15 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior QB Dante Perri went 22-of-39 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Lehigh. He spread the ball to nine different receivers. The Mountain Hawks also ran the ball better than they did at any point last year, rushing for 181 yards on 38 attempts. Sophomore Gaige Garcia led with 59 yards on 10 carries and carries. Junior Jack DiPietro added 53 yards on 12 attempts.

“I’m proud of how the offensive line played overall,” Lehigh coach Tom Gilmore said. “We had two freshmen that had to start because of some injuries that came up late in camp, but I thought they went out and competed. We can be better and I think that we’re going to get better, but the offensive line played really hard and did a lot of good things.”

The praise was more muted for Lehigh’s defense.

“Defensively we made some huge mistakes,” Gilmore said. “We came out of coverages on some scrambles. We got caught up on some RPOs that we see every day at practice. We left some guys wide open, which you never want to see as a coach.”

Lehigh opens Patriot League play at Georgetown with a 5 p.m. game on Sept. 19. The Mountain Hawks’ home opener is Sept. 17 against Richmond.