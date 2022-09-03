There’s some pretty bad advice out there for families impacted by alcohol and other drug use. Some of it not only doesn’t work but could actually make things worse. Most people who use alcohol or other drugs never develop a problem with it, and most people who develop problems recover. If you discover someone in your family is using drugs, don’t panic or jump to conclusions. Getting angry or upset may mean they just hide their drug use. So what can you do and what should you avoid if you discover a family member has an alcohol or other drug problem? ...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO