ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

From tough love to interventions, what works when a loved one is struggling with addiction?

There’s some pretty bad advice out there for families impacted by alcohol and other drug use. Some of it not only doesn’t work but could actually make things worse. Most people who use alcohol or other drugs never develop a problem with it, and most people who develop problems recover. If you discover someone in your family is using drugs, don’t panic or jump to conclusions. Getting angry or upset may mean they just hide their drug use. So what can you do and what should you avoid if you discover a family member has an alcohol or other drug problem? ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Mental Illness#College Life#Mental Health Issues#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Academic Psychiatry#Gpa
Motherly

Latinx moms of this generation are taking care of their mental health in the most necessary ways

Everyone has mental health, the same way that everyone has physical health—but how mental health is addressed for each person or community can vary vastly. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. Only 35.1% of Latinos seek treatment for a mental illness when compared to 51.8% Non-Hispanic white individuals.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

New Book Brings Information, Hope, to People with Mental Illness

“I was fortunate to have incredibly supportive parents who insisted that I get professional help. I was very much against the idea, but I listened to them,” says Mehta, who lives in Washington, DC. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder with auditory hallucinations. But her parents had a lot...
WASHINGTON, DC
Medical News Today

Situational anxiety: What it is and how to cope

Situational anxiety is anxiety that occurs in unfamiliar or new situations. It is not a distinct condition, but a way of describing how anxiety affects someone. Many people experience situational anxiety at some point in their lives. When it is mild, situational anxiety does not require treatment. However, there are...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Meditation
Campus Times

Navigating the world of online mental health awareness

You’re scrolling through your social media feed, making your way to your recommended content. A specific video pops up, where the creator describes a list of symptoms that leads them to conclude they have depression. The weird thing is, those symptoms sound a lot like things you experience every day. But you don’t know who this person is, whether they are right, or what you’re supposed to do now.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Support Employee Mental Health- Where To Go If You Need Help

It’s no secret that mental health is a big issue in today’s society. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults suffers from some form of mental illness. This means that whether we like it or not, chances are good that at least some of us will experience mental health issues at some point in our lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

Talking About Suicide Helps Us Stay Alive

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. One winter evening in early 2019, I relaxed on a blue sofa as about six people trickled into a dimly lit room for that night’s peer support meeting, which I was leading. After greeting each other and grabbing coffee or flavored seltzer, everyone joined the circle of comfy couches and chairs.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

New Org Aims to Improve Black Mental Health with the Help of Churches

Soul Shop for Black Churches is a new effort by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that’s working to change attitudes and improve access to mental health services in communities of color. The one-day workshop helps train faith leaders to identify and provide support to members in their congregations...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Cope with the Suicide of a Loved One: Ways to Heal

It can be hard to move forward after losing a loved one to suicide. We look at ways you can learn to cope with loss. Suicide affects many people each year. If you have lost someone to suicide you may feel periods of intense grief, and this grief can be overwhelming.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy