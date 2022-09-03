ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Busing of migrants from border strengthening advocacy networks

By Julian Resendiz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lUzT_0hhBSbUZ00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Far from discouraging them from helping international citizens on the move, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing of migrants to major U.S. citizens is creating stronger partnerships, an El Paso immigrant advocate says.

“What used to be a very specific borderland issue now, because of Gov. Abbott’s initial response – his tactics of busing migrants to other parts of the country – has actually brought us into closer contact with colleagues in other communities,” said Marisa Limon Garza, executive director of El Paso’s Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

Abbott since April has sent more than 9,000 migrants released from U.S. immigration custody to Washington, D.C., New York City and this week, Chicago. Some of Abbott’s GOP colleagues celebrated the uninvited transports so that Democratic-led municipalities experience what border communities have been living with the unprecedented migration surge.

But Limon said representatives from New York City Mayor Eric Adams were on the border this week, requesting advice from Las Americas to better understand the needs of the migrants getting off buses the Texas governor put them in so they can address those needs.

An inside look at migrant busing from the southern border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir1u8_0hhBSbUZ00
Marisa Limon Garza, the new leader at Las Americas Immigration Advocacy Center, talks about Texas busing migrants to other cities.

“You can believe we are going to start seeing more of a network of support that, yes, is connected to the border, but it’s not going to be us being the only group carrying the water,” Limon said. “Instead, it will be more organizations, more municipalities and governments taking a concerted effort to work together in a humanitarian response to meet the needs of people on the move.”

An Adams spokesman confirmed that New York City representatives were in El Paso on a “fact-finding mission to hear directly from folks on the ground along the southern border.”

Las Americas also has received unprecedented resources in the years coinciding with the migrant surge, as like-minded partners and individuals all over the country want to help those fleeing poverty, violence, political oppression and droughts and storms some attribute to global warming or “climate change.”

Migrant crisis stretching resources thin in Mexican border cities

“If we zoom out, we know that people are on the move all over the world every single day. Whether it’d be due to COVID, due to the climate crisis, due to economic fallout, due to the war in Ukraine — there are so many reasons for people to be on the move,” she said.

Dealing with immigration cases like ‘being a doctor’ at the height of COVID-19

Limon began her job as the new executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center this week. The former senior director for advocacy at another nonprofit, the Hope Border Institute, describes herself as a “fronteriza” in tune with the culture and challenges residents of border communities like El Paso face.

She takes over for Linda Rivas, who led the organization through periods of major changes in U.S. immigration policy.

Those included former President Donald Trump’s hardline tactics to deal with increased migration characterized by large caravans originating from Central America. Trump measures like the “Remain in Mexico” policy exposed tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to violence in Mexico, while the Title 42 public health order authorizing immediate expulsions of ineligible migrants shut the doors to asylum almost entirely.

Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says

Limon says she’s grateful for President Joe Biden doing away with MPP, but as long as Title 42 remains in place people are denied due process and continue to be exposed to violent and human smuggling gangs.

“The last several years [….] have been incredibly challenging for border communities like ours and organizations like Las Americas and legal service providers who are the first line of defense. I can only compare it to an emergency physician during the COVID era,” she said. “That is what it’s like being an immigration attorney in the southern border with policies like Title 42 and ‘Remain in Mexico’ in place.”

Las Americas continues to receive numerous calls daily of people seeking legal advice and representation. “There is so much need, and every call feels like life and death. In some instances, it very much is,” she adds.

Whether a new normal as a result of exacerbated “push” factors like poverty and violence, or whether the perception that it’s easier to be let into the United States with the Democrats in power also plays a role, encounters with unauthorized migrants continue surging at historical levels, according to federal government data .

Defining what makes a ‘fronteriza’

One of the biggest obstacles that other advocacy groups cite when serving the needs of legal and humanitarian assistance is that migrants are physically in Mexico, whether through expulsion or the denial of access to asylum. Advocates must know the language, the laws, the customs and where it is safe and not safe to go in a foreign country.

Limon, whose father is from Mexico and her mother was born in El Paso, and some members of her team have such bicultural awareness and can accomplish their mission on either side of the border. That’s part of the mystique of being a “ fronterizo ,” or denizen of the U.S.-Mexico border, she said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Another is the deep commitment to family and spirituality that is such a big part of Hispanic culture.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve had many privileges in my life and that I enjoyed the benefits of a college education, a lot of experiences in El Paso but also outside of the region in Texas, other parts of the country and also internationally,” Limon said. “Those experiences come with a great responsibility to recognize the systemic challenges that are at play in the United States and in Mexico [….] It’s incredibly important to me is to make sure that if I have any kind of power to help other people thrive and reach their fullest potential, then, why wouldn’t I do that? I’m so incredible fortunate to do that as part of my work.”

Limon, 45, is a graduate of Eastwood High School in El Paso and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Notre Dame University, the latter in education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Poverty#U S Immigration#Gop#Democratic
The Associated Press

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Texas officials stop airplane human smuggling attempt, one migrant allegedly paid $11,000

The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human smuggling attempt that was set to be carried out by using an airplane. A press release states that the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected "the aircraft was being used in human smuggling," noting that there was "some suspicious activity" from a group of people inside the airport.
TEXAS STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy