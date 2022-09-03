ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Score cheap Cardinals tickets for next week’s games

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for a fourth straight Red October, and there’s a new opportunity to score cheap tickets amid their postseason push.

The Cardinals have teamed up with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to offer a special discount on tickets for the upcoming homestand. Fans can purchase tickets for as low as $7 for the upcoming Sept. 6-8 games against the Washington Nationals.

The offer is meant to honor Matt Holliday, who wore No. 7 in his St. Louis career, after his induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame last weekend. Fans can score $7 loge and terrace level tickets and $17 field box seats while tickets last.

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. For more information, click here .

KOLR10 News

4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
LINN CREEK, MO
