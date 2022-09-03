Read full article on original website
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Norfolk
A man was sent to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Hit-and-run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department. Officers tried to initiate...
Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening. According to police, a call was received about the shooting,...
Vehicle hits VB home; driver charged with DUI
Police arrested 24-year-old Jeffrey Fletcher, of Virginia Beach.
Police respond to fugitive barricaded inside Newport News apartment complex
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical situation in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
4 girls tried to break into Hampton elementary school, police say
Hampton police said they caught four young girls vandalizing Christopher C. Kraft Elementary School. They ranged in ages 7 to 12.
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school
Police said it happened at Kraft Elementary School. The youngest suspect is just 7 years old.
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
17-year-old boy injured following shooting in Franklin
According to the investigation, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Harris Street. A 17-year-old resident of Isle of Wight County had been shot in his lower leg.
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
Police: Truck crashes off I-95 in Virginia killing child in car below
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash that involved a converted ambulance truck on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to Virginia State Police.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Sheriff’s office: Gates Co. man shot girlfriend 3 times; victim airlifted
A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.
Why Sentara Norfolk General went on lock-down after the mass shooting
On Saturday night in Norfolk, seven people were shot in one location. As the injured made their way to the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General went into a temporary lockdown.
Virginia Beach Police asking for help identifying shooting suspects
The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three men wanted in connection to a shooting near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.
Charges pending against 4 girls after burglary at Hampton elementary school
The suspects are four girls, age 7 from Gloucester, 10 from Chesapeake, 10 from Hampton, and 12 from Chesapeake. Police say the charges are pending.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
