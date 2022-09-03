ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away from Union Square. Wilson is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The victim had just finished up her shift at the IHOP restaurant on East 14th Street when a gunman approached her on the street and shot her in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe Wilson killed the woman because of a domestic dispute.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released by police, was a “sweetheart” mother of three children who moved to New York City from Texas, an IHOP coworker told PIX11 News.

“We are deeply saddened of the passing of one of our IHOP Team Members. This was a senseless act of violence, and we have been working closely with local authorities. This is a heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with her family at this time,” an IHOP spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

PIX11’s Jay Dow contributed to this report.

Oswaldo Reyes
3d ago

I am so happy that they caught this monster. I know that it doesn't bring back someone's daughter. After all she was someone's daughter and possibly a mother herself. I hope the judge and the prosecution see the video of this young lady lying in the street with a white bedsheet covering her body. Because this person deserves 25 years in prison. No parole.

(((have some common sense)))
4d ago

Did Hochul and Adams go to this guy‘s house and check to see whether he had all the right things in order to be carrying a gun?

