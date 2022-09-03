Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away from Union Square. Wilson is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The victim had just finished up her shift at the IHOP restaurant on East 14th Street when a gunman approached her on the street and shot her in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe Wilson killed the woman because of a domestic dispute.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released by police, was a “sweetheart” mother of three children who moved to New York City from Texas, an IHOP coworker told PIX11 News.

“We are deeply saddened of the passing of one of our IHOP Team Members. This was a senseless act of violence, and we have been working closely with local authorities. This is a heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with her family at this time,” an IHOP spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

PIX11’s Jay Dow contributed to this report.

