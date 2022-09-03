Russell Wilson had Ciara and their children by his side as he signed the five-year, $245 million extension, the third most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all. On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO