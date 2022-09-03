Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
Lizzo, Latto & Jack Harlow Featuring Fergie: The Best Performances From The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Some of your fave celebs including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny rocked the VMAs and you’ve GOT to see the performances. Last night, MTV hosted the 2022 Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Aside from the shiny moon men trophies being given out , we all know the biggest draw every year is the performances.
Bronny James drops pics that will get Ohio State basketball fans hyped
Bronny James’ college decision has drawn plenty of speculation. Everyone wants to know where Lebron James’ oldest son will attend college. Bronny recently hinted at his potential decision after releasing pictures of himself in Ohio State basketball gear, per 247 Sports. Lebron James and Bronny James recently visited...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich makes case for Ohio State as best team in the country after Week 1
ESPN’s Heather Dinich made an argument for Ohio State as the best team in the country after a Week 1 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. In what was the most anticipated game of the weekend, Ohio State overcame several key injuries and a halftime deficit to pull out the win at home over a top 5 opponent. Notre Dame impressed many people with how competitive of a game it was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season, is rolling along in New York. During her time on the court, Anna Kournikova played in multiple US Opens. She reached the fourth round of the singles competition twice and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket two times.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
OSU fans makes their opinion on Bronny James very clear
Saturday night’s marquee matchup featuring Notre Dame taking on Ohio State in Columbus brought out several notable athletes, including former NFL running back Jerome Bettis, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields. However, no one drew more attention than home state legend LeBron James...
thesource.com
NBA YoungBoy Announces Ninth Child, Releases New Video ‘Purge Me’
Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger. The reveal Instagram post...
Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'
Russell Wilson had Ciara and their children by his side as he signed the five-year, $245 million extension, the third most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all. On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jazz Reportedly Sent Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland As "Payback"
Just last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge trade to acquire none other than Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had wanted out of Utah ever since the team traded away Rudy Gobert, and as expected, the Jazz got a huge haul of draft picks and even some players. Cleveland turned out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement
Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"
Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.
TMZ.com
NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9
NBA YoungBoy is coming for Nick Cannon ... the rapper is expecting his 9th child, meaning he's only one behind Nick. YoungBoy made the baby announcement in a social media post and a new music video for his song, "Purge Me." In the Instagram photo dump, the last photo slide...
Comments / 0