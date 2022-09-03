YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Ursuline Irish athletics have had a long tradition of great teams that take the field or floor for the green and gold, but none of them have as much excitement and energy as the cheer squad which is led by eight seniors this year! This week, Marissa Clegg and Francesca Sammartino were able to join Steve Leslie at the Golden Dawn in Youngstown. Steve was able to dive into the history of the cheer team, talk about what it means to be an Irish cheerleader, what the ladies plan on doing after graduation from Ursuline, and a rapid-fire questionnaire with Marissa and Francesca to learn about what makes them the cheerleaders and people they are today!

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO