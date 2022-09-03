ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

FEELING THE BURN!

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Will Burney has been a focal point of Ursuline’s offense during his entire high school career. The Senior wideout has stepped into a fairly new role this year, being a leader. Burney has combined his on-the-field talent with his leadership abilities off the field as he tries to continue the Irish tradition. Will, aside his teammates, march into a very valuable matchup this week with the Austintown Fitch Falcons, who like Ursuline, are undefeated through their first three weeks of play. In this week’s Player Profile, Will talks about the brotherhood that has been formed at Ursuline, what it’s been like so far during his Senior season, and much more!
PEPPER PIKE, OH
CANFIELD HANDS BLUE DEVILS THEIR FIRST LOSS

CANFIELD OH- Canfield has an up and down week coming in to Saturday. With a big conference win over Boardman, a tough road loss to Mineral Ridge, and then another win against East, the Cardinals looked to end the week on a positive welcoming in McDonald. The Cardinals took care of business and swept the undefeated Blue Devils. (25-14 25-16 25-20)
CANFIELD, OH
CHEER’S TIME TO SHINE!

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Ursuline Irish athletics have had a long tradition of great teams that take the field or floor for the green and gold, but none of them have as much excitement and energy as the cheer squad which is led by eight seniors this year! This week, Marissa Clegg and Francesca Sammartino were able to join Steve Leslie at the Golden Dawn in Youngstown. Steve was able to dive into the history of the cheer team, talk about what it means to be an Irish cheerleader, what the ladies plan on doing after graduation from Ursuline, and a rapid-fire questionnaire with Marissa and Francesca to learn about what makes them the cheerleaders and people they are today!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday

Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
wfft.com

Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County.
BOARDMAN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp

First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

