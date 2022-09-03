Read full article on original website
FEELING THE BURN!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Will Burney has been a focal point of Ursuline’s offense during his entire high school career. The Senior wideout has stepped into a fairly new role this year, being a leader. Burney has combined his on-the-field talent with his leadership abilities off the field as he tries to continue the Irish tradition. Will, aside his teammates, march into a very valuable matchup this week with the Austintown Fitch Falcons, who like Ursuline, are undefeated through their first three weeks of play. In this week’s Player Profile, Will talks about the brotherhood that has been formed at Ursuline, what it’s been like so far during his Senior season, and much more!
CANFIELD HANDS BLUE DEVILS THEIR FIRST LOSS
CANFIELD OH- Canfield has an up and down week coming in to Saturday. With a big conference win over Boardman, a tough road loss to Mineral Ridge, and then another win against East, the Cardinals looked to end the week on a positive welcoming in McDonald. The Cardinals took care of business and swept the undefeated Blue Devils. (25-14 25-16 25-20)
Big 22 Contender ball carriers put on display in Week 3
Big 22 Contenders were running all over the Valley, racking up plenty of yards, touchdowns and highlights.
CHEER’S TIME TO SHINE!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Ursuline Irish athletics have had a long tradition of great teams that take the field or floor for the green and gold, but none of them have as much excitement and energy as the cheer squad which is led by eight seniors this year! This week, Marissa Clegg and Francesca Sammartino were able to join Steve Leslie at the Golden Dawn in Youngstown. Steve was able to dive into the history of the cheer team, talk about what it means to be an Irish cheerleader, what the ladies plan on doing after graduation from Ursuline, and a rapid-fire questionnaire with Marissa and Francesca to learn about what makes them the cheerleaders and people they are today!
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday
Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
Victim identified in fatal Boardman crash
One person was killed and others, including a child, were hurt in a crash in Boardman Wednesday morning.
Boardman, Struthers residents frustrated by floodwater
Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night.
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Even though it's Labor Day --- there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado.
