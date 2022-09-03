Read full article on original website
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Azealia Banks Commends Kim Kardashian For Looking Healthier & Happier Than Beyoncé Before Dissing JAY-Z
Azealia Banks has made her disdain for Beyoncé well known via social media over the years, and on Monday (September 5), the "Luxury" songstress had a few more choice words for the mother of three, as well as Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, and Sam Smith. First, the New York native...
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Aries Spears Unleashes On Mike Epps Again Over Lizzo Joke Gone Wrong
It is turning into an unexpectedly rough season for Aries Spears. The veteran comedian has been making people laugh for decades and gained successes that many in his field can only dream of, but a comment about Lizzo thrust Spears into a spotlight that caused a wave of backlash. After comparing Lizzo to mashed potatoes and the poop emoji, Spears was chastised across the globe. Fellow comedian Mike Epps joined the conversation in defense of the singer and tossed out a few insults.
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
Willow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"
Jada Pinkett Smith expressed how hard it was to shave her head amidst her ongoing battle with alopecia, but her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from rocking a buzz cut. During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the "Female Energy" songstress opened up about...
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"
Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
Nick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: Photos
The world may constantly criticize Nick Cannon for his ever-expanding family, but the soon-to-be father of 10 continues to show his followers that he makes time for all of his baby mothers, even with his own hectic personal schedule. Just a few days ago, Abby De La Rosa (who is...
Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide
600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce
Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
DJ Akademiks Wanted To Sign Fivio Foreign But Mase Wouldn't Take Anything Under $1 Million
It came as a surprise to Hip Hop fans when they learned that Mase was one of the first to sign Fivio Foreign. The revelation caused a bit of controversy after it was suggested that Fivio received a $5,000 advance, but Mase later explained that when he helped the rapper get his record deal, Fivio received a hefty check. Later came international stardom as a leading rapper in the New York Drill scene.
Courtney Cox Responds After Kanye West Says "Friends" Isn't Funny
In the midst of Kanye's never-ending feud with Adidas and Gap, he found himself addressing a post detailing Kim Kardashian's alleged health issues in a post false attributed to the Graduation artist. He called the post unfunny while addressing a photoshopped tweet that went viral claiming that Ye called Friends unfunny.
Chris Rock Calls Will Smith's Public Apology "A Hostage Video"
It looks like Will Smith will need to do a lot more than an apology video to earn Chris Rock's forgiveness. Earlier this year, Smith issued a video apology to Chris Rock and his family following the infamous Oscars slap. He explained that he was wrong and revealed that he attempted to reach out to Rock on several occasions, which have been declined.
Kodak Black Turns Up With Unlikely Fan On Stage In Miami: Watch
Kodak Black loves his fans. The Florida rapper is often vocal about how much he appreciates his loyal supporters. Last year, he issued a message to his followers who were concerned about him after he posted a series of cryptic tweets. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n***a," Kodak wrote. "But thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like!"
