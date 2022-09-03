ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Collision between car and motor home at SR 167 in Auburn kills driver, State Patrol says

By News Tribune staff
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yudTJ_0hhBRsDT00

A collision between a car and a motor home killed one driver Saturday at the junction of State Route 167 and Highway 18 in Auburn, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The initial announcement from the agenxy came at 10:36 a.m. A State Patrol spokesperson said the car “went out of control and struck the motor home.” The driver was pronounced dead.

Traffic at the interchange is blocked, except for the HOV bypass, the State Patrol said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Kent Woman Dies After Losing Control Of Vehicle while Merging onto State Highway 167

Auburn, WA- The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, fatal collision on State Route 167 near Auburn, Washington around 9:28 a.m. on September 3rd, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 45-year old Jennifer Delisle of Kent was traveling Westbound on State Route 18 on the ramp onto State Route 167 in a 1996 Oldsmobile Sedan. Troopers say as she merged onto State Route 167 she was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle, which rotated perpendicular to the lanes of travel directly in front of a 2007 Fleetwood Motorhome. The driver of the motorhome, identified by Troopers as 51-year old Torrey Lautenbach of Sedro-Woolley was unable to stop, and the motorhome collided with the driver’s door of the Oldsmobile before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. Delisle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 19-year old passenger, identified as Kyley Glenn and a 6-year-old passenger, were both injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A family member said Glenn had a cracked pelvis and remains hospitalized, while the 6-year-old was treated and released. Lautenbach and his passenger, identified as 50-year old Julia Lautenbach, received minor injuries and were released at the scene.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Motor#Accident#Hov#The State Patrol
KING 5

Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms

FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
FIFE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy