Collision between car and motor home at SR 167 in Auburn kills driver, State Patrol says

Auburn, WA- The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, fatal collision on State Route 167 near Auburn, Washington around 9:28 a.m. on September 3rd, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 45-year old Jennifer Delisle of Kent was traveling Westbound on State Route 18 on the ramp onto State Route 167 in a 1996 Oldsmobile Sedan. Troopers say as she merged onto State Route 167 she was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle, which rotated perpendicular to the lanes of travel directly in front of a 2007 Fleetwood Motorhome. The driver of the motorhome, identified by Troopers as 51-year old Torrey Lautenbach of Sedro-Woolley was unable to stop, and the motorhome collided with the driver’s door of the Oldsmobile before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. Delisle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 19-year old passenger, identified as Kyley Glenn and a 6-year-old passenger, were both injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A family member said Glenn had a cracked pelvis and remains hospitalized, while the 6-year-old was treated and released. Lautenbach and his passenger, identified as 50-year old Julia Lautenbach, received minor injuries and were released at the scene.
