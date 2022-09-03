Collision between car and motor home at SR 167 in Auburn kills driver, State Patrol says

A collision between a car and a motor home killed one driver Saturday at the junction of State Route 167 and Highway 18 in Auburn, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The initial announcement from the agenxy came at 10:36 a.m. A State Patrol spokesperson said the car “went out of control and struck the motor home.” The driver was pronounced dead.

Traffic at the interchange is blocked, except for the HOV bypass, the State Patrol said.